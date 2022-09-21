Former Prince George standout Curtis Allen making instant impact at Virginia Union

When Curtis Allen sees the end zone lying in front of him, a touchdown for the taking, his eyes get big.

It’s a tendency Diego Ryland, his running backs coach at Virginia Union, has picked up on.

“So, as we get close to the red zone, we want to make sure we get him in [the game], because we know he’s going to get in the end zone,” Ryland said Tuesday.

And the proof is there, already.

Allen, a former standout at Prince George and now a freshman running back at VUU, has scored two touchdowns apiece in each of the Panthers’ first three games.

He was a player who made an impression on VUU’s coaching staff because of his athleticism, both on the football field and on the basketball court. When Allen arrived on campus over the summer, he already looked college ready. And he played like it in preseason camp, too, coach Alvin Parker said.

So Allen earned himself a regular spot in the Panthers’ running back rotation from the get-go, and is making it count.

The versatile back leads all Division II freshmen in the country with six touchdowns for No. 20-ranked VUU (2-1, 1-0 CIAA), which travels to play Fayetteville State (2-1, 1-0) on Saturday at 4 p.m.

“It just means a lot to me, honestly,” Allen said, of that status. “It’s a big moment in my life.”

Early in Allen’s time at Prince George, his involvement on offense was limited. He was solely a starter on defense for the Royals.

But, as a sophomore, he asked for a shot at running back — a position he played when he was younger. He got the opportunity, and ran with it, earning the starting job.

His vision and power made him a good fit, and he was a Times-Dispatch All-Metro honorable mention pick that sophomore year and his junior year, and was an All-Metro second teamer as a senior.

That was while excelling on the Royals’ basketball team, too — a guard who was honorable mention All-Metro as a junior and senior.

Ryland, Parker and Edward Pointer, VUU’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, went to Allen’s basketball games, in addition to his football games, during the recruiting process.

On the football field, Allen reminded Panthers coaches of former Hopewell standout Tabyus Taylor, who ran for 2,800 yards and 31 touchdowns over three seasons at VUU (2017-19). And, on the basketball court, VUU gained a solid feel of his athleticism, particularly his hand-eye coordination — something that was important to Panthers staffers because of their tendency to throw the ball out of the backfield.

VUU was one of just two schools to extend an offer to Allen, with Lincoln University in Missouri. For Allen, VUU felt like a second home.

When he joined the team over the offseason, Panthers coaches began working to pair Allen’s standout athletic tools with a thorough understanding of how to play the running back position — particularly how to read opposing defenses.

The transition to college in the preseason was tough, Allen acknowledged, but he dug his nose into the playbook and locked in on film review. And VUU staff saw enough of him to put him on the field out of the gate, starting with the program’s Sept. 1 season opener against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

“We felt good about putting him in,” Parker said. “And when we did we got results.”

Allen said he didn’t even expect to play right away. Which made his first career touchdown even sweeter — just over seven minutes into his first VUU game, against VUL, and with his family in the stands.

He’s been utilized in varied situations, but his size — at 6-2 at 215 pounds — makes him a sound choice near the goal line in particular. Four of his six touchdowns have come from 3 yards out or less.

Allen has 15 carries total, for 37 yards. He’s one of the complements to the 5-7, 180-pound Jada Byers, who had a CIAA-record 319 yards rushing in VUU’s upset win at then No. 2-ranked Valdosta State on Sept. 10 and who leads the nation with 616 yards on the ground, with six touchdowns.

VUU considers itself “Running Back U,” Parker said, for its reputation of having strong runners over the years. The Panthers called themselves that as far back as the 1990s, an era when Parker himself was among the program’s backs.

Allen is now one of the latest members of the fraternity, and already making a notable impact.

Ryland said Allen wants to be great. And the Panthers believe he has that in him, part of a future in which Parker said the sky's the limit.

“I got to put in more and more and more work, every day,” Allen said. “Can’t come and be lazy, can’t be late.

“I just got to do what I got to do to be great.”