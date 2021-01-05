Former Radford star Carlik Jones making the most of his Power Five shot at Louisville, which hosts No. 19 Virginia Tech

But Carlik Jones felt there were better opportunities for him to finish his college career, so having graduated from Radford, he entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, still seeking that Power Five shot that eluded him coming out of high school.

“It was hard for me. I honestly, truly didn’t feel comfortable leaving, originally,” said Carlik Jones. “It was one of the toughest choices of my life. Coach Jones, kind of taking that big step with me coming out of high school, when I didn’t have too many other offers. For him to recruit me, offer me and then basically give me the keys when I got to Radford, and in my three years of playing and four years there, I felt like I’d been through a lot with that team and that coaching staff.”

And that wasn’t finished. Carlik Jones said his former coaches and teammates supported him through his transfer process. He spoke frequently with Coach Jones when he had questions about others schools, coaches and the transfer process.

It’s why Carlik Jones still watches Radford play whenever the Highlanders are on television, still keeps in touch with his former teammates and still roots for them.

There was no shortage of Power Five interest in Jones this time around. He heard from programs from Gonzaga to Michigan State to West Virginia.