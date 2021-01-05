Former Radford star Carlik Jones making the most of his Power Five shot at Louisville, which hosts No. 19 Virginia Tech

Chris Mack could have coached Carlik Jones years ago. Mack was the head coach at Xavier during Jones' standout high school career in Cincinnati, and Jones desperately wanted to stay home to play his college basketball.
But neither Mack’s Xavier program nor Cincinnati offered the slender, slick-scoring guard a scholarship.
“I think we both know, but it’s one of those things we just kind of put behind us,” said Jones, now a graduate transfer guard for Mack at Louisville, which hosts No. 19 Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0) on Wednesday. “Just realize and accept it, and be glad we’re together now.”
Instead, Jones ended up playing at Radford in Southwest Virginia, six hours from home. He sat out his first year as he worked to become academically eligible. From there, his career took off. Jones earned Big South freshman of the year honors in 2017-18, hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater in the conference championship game to send the Highlanders to the NCAA tournament.
His play took off from there, earning first-team all-conference accolades the next two seasons, winning Big South player of the year last season, and becoming just the seventh player in Big South Conference history to score 1,000 points, grab 400 rebounds and tally 400 assists in a career.
He ranked eighth on Radford’s all-time scoring list with 1,552 points and third for assists with 469, having rewarded Highlanders coach Mike Jones’ belief in him, despite his lack of size, with a stellar three seasons.
But Carlik Jones felt there were better opportunities for him to finish his college career, so having graduated from Radford, he entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, still seeking that Power Five shot that eluded him coming out of high school.
“It was hard for me. I honestly, truly didn’t feel comfortable leaving, originally,” said Carlik Jones. “It was one of the toughest choices of my life. Coach Jones, kind of taking that big step with me coming out of high school, when I didn’t have too many other offers. For him to recruit me, offer me and then basically give me the keys when I got to Radford, and in my three years of playing and four years there, I felt like I’d been through a lot with that team and that coaching staff.”
And that wasn’t finished. Carlik Jones said his former coaches and teammates supported him through his transfer process. He spoke frequently with Coach Jones when he had questions about others schools, coaches and the transfer process.
It’s why Carlik Jones still watches Radford play whenever the Highlanders are on television, still keeps in touch with his former teammates and still roots for them.
There was no shortage of Power Five interest in Jones this time around. He heard from programs from Gonzaga to Michigan State to West Virginia.
UVA reached out but Jones said the Cavaliers’ slower style of play didn’t mesh with his game. Virginia Tech tried to recruit him, but Jones wasn’t comfortable jumping to a school just 20 minutes from the one he was leaving.
“I really didn’t want to do that program, do the school like that,” said Jones. “I felt like that would have been a slap in the face to just leave and go basically right up the street to play for another school.”
Instead, Jones picked Louisville over Maryland and Texas Tech, finally getting the chance to play at the highest level of college basketball, finally getting the chance to play close to home, and finally getting recruited by Mack, who was the first coach to FaceTime him when Jones’ name appeared in the portal.
“He does a lot for our team and he’s very creative,” said Mack. “He plays at his own pace and he generates a lot of offense for our team whether he’s scoring or whether he’s setting a guy up.”
This season, he leads the Cardinals (7-1, 2-0 ACC) in scoring and assists, averaging 16.4 and 5.1. He’s second on the team with 6.6 rebounds per game.
“He’s not a good player, he’s a great player,” said Hokies coach Mike Young. “He makes all the right plays. He’s unselfish. Gets to the elbow and gets over the top of people and scores. There’s not a selfish bone in his body. He passes the ball to teammates when you double him or shrink the floor on him.”
With three years of Division I college experience under his belt, Jones felt confident he could play at Louisville. Did he know he’d play this well this soon?
“Coming in, I definitely felt I could make an impact,” said Jones. “Now, making the impact that I am now, it’s a tad bit surprising. When I think about it, it’s just like, I wasn’t recruited originally out of high school by Power Five schools. To be able to come in and hit the ground running, it’s pretty big for me.”
Mack said there’s still more to come from Jones, who he thinks can shoot the ball better and improve his leadership as he gets closer and closer to his new teammates. He believes he and Louisville can have an impact on Jones even as he’s having an impact on the floor for them.
“Our job isn’t just to showcase him,” said Mack. “It’s to teach him and grow him as a player and to coach him. I think that he takes to coaching really, really well.”