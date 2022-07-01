Former Spiders AD Jim Miller agrees to two-year deal to remain VMI AD

Jim Miller said he thought his tenure as VMI’s interim director of athletics would probably end with the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.

But there was no time frame established when he accepted the invitation of Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, VMI’s superintendent, to step in as department leader last fall.

“Wait and see if they want me to be here, and if I want to stay and I enjoy what I’m doing,” Miller recalled Friday. “So let’s not make any decisions on the front side. Let’s just look at it as the year goes on.”

VMI administration appreciates the job Miller has done, and he likes his work. VMI announced Friday morning that Miller, 70, agreed to remain as AD. It's a two-year deal.

"Jim's leadership has been on display since his arrival in October, and I'm pleased that he is staying," Wins said in a school release. "Our coaches, cadet-athletes, and programs will advance through his ideas and experiences."

Miller said VMI, a member of the Southern Conference, moves forward with a motto that energizes him: “Compete to win.” To Miller, that translates to not just compete, and also not try to win at all costs.

He believes competing to win is a realistic objective for all Keydets teams, and that’s his quest as the "interim" tag disappears.

“The people here are so good to work with, the leadership,” said Miller, a former University of Richmond AD who was living in Richmond before relocating to Lexington. “They want athletics to be successful and they’re very good partners.

“The coaches here know it’s a challenging place to coach. You have to work hard recruiting and the time the cadets have to commit to athletics is limited. It’s a good group to work with.”

In July of 2021, Dave Diles left as VMI’s AD to accept the same position at Michigan’s Lake Superior State University. Diles had been at VMI since 2013.

Miller, as a VMI assistant basketball coach during 1979-82, recruited Wins, who was a resident of Beltsville, Md., and became a standout Keydets player.

Miller was Richmond’s AD from 2000 to 2012 and guided the Spiders into the A-10 from the Colonial Athletic Association and was a driver behind the construction of on-campus Robins Stadium, which opened in 2010. He was inducted to the UR Hall of Fame in 2015.

He graduated from Old Dominion in 1974 with a degree in health, physical education and recreation, earned a master’s degree from ODU (athletic-administration concentration) in 1978, and graduated from William & Mary’s law school in 1984.

Miller played basketball and baseball at ODU, and was an assistant basketball coach at ODU, Northwestern State and VMI before entering athletic administration at N.C. State.