Former standout Shannon Pereira back to help lead VCU field hockey program, as assistant coach

How badly did Stacey Bean want Shannon Pereira in her program?

As Pereira went through the recruiting process several years ago, she and her parents reached out to Bean one evening to let her know that they were thinking of making a campus visit the following morning. Bean was leading Saint Francis’ field hockey program, in Loretto, Pa., at the time.

“I'm like, 'Great, I'll see you there,’” said Bean, who’s now entering her sixth season as VCU’s field hockey coach.

Pereira, from Toronto, happened to be in the area playing with a club team, and wanted to swing by. What Bean didn’t tell her was that she was some six hours away recruiting at a high school playoff tournament in New Jersey.

But Pereira was the No. 1 priority for Bean, by far, in her 2014 recruiting class. So, even though it was almost midnight, Bean checked out of her hotel in New Jersey and drove through the night to get back to Loretto. And, with just a couple of hours of sleep, Bean was there that morning to walk Pereira and her family around campus.

“The rest is history as they say,” Bean said.

Pereira did, indeed, choose Saint Francis, becoming an impact piece right away. Then after Bean was hired at VCU in 2017, Pereira joined her as a graduate student in 2018, a first-team all-Atlantic 10 performer on a Rams team that reached the A-10 title game.

The two built a strong bond, and Bean considered Pereira a student of the game. So, as Bean eyed prospects to hire as a new assistant coach at VCU this year, Pereira was high on her list — just like when she was a player.

Pereira got the job, and came on board in the summer, reuniting her with Bean again. So now the former Rams standout will be helping Bean lead an experienced 2022 team, with the type of quality depth that could put the program in position to challenge for an A-10 title once again.

VCU opens Friday at No. 17 Delaware, a 5 p.m. start.

“This is a dream come true, honestly,” Pereira said of coaching at VCU. “Because, just, my relationship with [Bean] on and off the field has been great since we’ve started.”

It was Pereira’s connection with Bean that brought her to Saint Francis. With the Red Flash, Pereira started all 54 games from 2014-16, and received all-A-10 accolades each year.

She also finished her degree in three years, all while spending time with the Canadian national team outside of the season. She continued with the national team in 2017, having graduated.

But she only used three years of eligibility. And, with Bean then at VCU, an opportunity presented itself to play one more season, with the Rams, in 2018. Pereira notched seven goals and five assists, and Bean considers her presence a key turning point for the program in what was her second season at the helm at VCU.

“Just because she was able to really bridge the gap,” Bean said. “She’s got tremendous leadership skills.”

Bean could see the makings of a future coach in Pereira in the latter half of her playing career. And coaching was something Pereira realized she wanted to do once she entered the Center for Sport Leadership master’s program at VCU.

Pereira remained on as a graduate assistant with the Rams in 2019. The following year, Pereira signed to play professionally with H.B.S. Craeyenhout in the Netherlands, while coaching the club’s U-14 and U-16 teams.

She returned stateside for a graduate assistantship at Division III DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., last year, while pursuing a Master of Business Administration.

She was shocked when Bean called this year about joining the VCU staff — it took a second to sink in. But she was excited about the opportunity.

And, for Bean, the hire has been valuable not only because of Pereira’s “off the charts” field hockey IQ, but also because of ability to relate to just about anyone in the program — a sincere social chameleon.

“Our kids right away know that she cares about them as people, not just as players,” Bean said.

Pereira played with four current Rams, who are now graduate students — Litiana Field, Lynea Gregory, Janne Wetzel and Mackenzie Williams — when they were freshmen in 2018. Those four help make for what Bean described as a mature group heading into this fall, despite the significant loss of a pair of all-conference performers in twins Maite and Svea Sturm.

VCU added just three new players, including graduate transfer Jaimie McCormick from Columbia, the older sister of junior Bridget McCormick, a former A-10 rookie of the year. But the Rams have boosted depth through development, particularly among their strikers and in the midfield.

“I think, over the last year, a lot of people in the team have stepped up and really worked on themselves,” Wetzel said.

The Rams, over the next two months, will play what Bean called the toughest schedule they’ve ever had. There are six teams on the slate that are currently in the preseason Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I national coaches poll, including nonconference opponents Delaware, Louisville (No. 9), ODU (No. 19) and Wake Forest (No. 20), and A-10 foes Saint Joseph’s (No. 16) and UMass (No. 25). VCU was picked to finish third in the A-10, behind Saint Joseph’s and UMass.

But what the Rams would like is another A-10 tournament title and NCAA tournament appearance, something they accomplished in the spring 2021 season, both program firsts then.

And now Pereira can try to help direct them there, as a coach. Bean’s drive through the night all those years ago is still paying off.

“I love Shannon,” Wetzel said. “I loved playing with her, she was an amazing player. And I love her as a coach as well. She’s a fun person, brings a lot of joy into the team.”