Former standout VCU player, assistant coach Chris Cheeks dies at 54

Chris Cheeks, who was a standout player at VCU from 1987-89 before a career in coaching, has died.

Mr. Cheeks passed away on Wednesday night, at age 54. The cause is not yet known.

A native of Washington, D.C., Mr. Cheeks arrived at VCU in 1987, after two years at Lon Morris Junior College in Texas. And the 6-4 guard started his stint in Richmond with a bang, scoring 22 points against the University of Puerto Rico-Cayey.

That turned out to be the first of 31 total double-figure scoring outings in 35 games that 1987-88 season. Mr. Cheeks finished with a scoring average of 17.3, which was second on the team behind just Phil Stinnie, who averaged 23.6 points. Mr. Cheeks also led the Rams with 111 assists and 47 3-pointers, at a 37.3% clip.

And he built on that as a senior in 1988-89, averaging 23.8 points, which led the Sun Belt Conference. That’s also the third-highest single-season scoring average in VCU history. Mr. Cheeks, in January 1989, scored 42 points in a game against Old Dominion. That’s the most by a VCU player in a Division I contest. Charles Wilkins scored 45 points in a 1968 game, during VCU’s first season, when the program was an NAIA independent.

"Chris Cheeks is a champion," VCU coach Mike Pollio told the Times-Dispatch in 1988. “When it is a big game, I want him out there."

Mr. Cheeks was named first-team all-conference after his senior season. His 20.2 career scoring average is second in program history, as is his career average of 34.08 minutes per game.

He went on to play professionally in Portugal in 1989-90, then came back to VCU, where he graduated with a degree in criminal justice in 1990.

Mr. Cheeks coached Atlee’s boys basketball team for the 1994-95 season, before starting a lengthy career in college hoops, that began at VCU. Former Rams coach Sonny Smith hired Mr. Cheek to his staff in the summer of 1995, and he remained there until 2000. He helped VCU to Colonial Athletic Association regular-season and conference tournament titles in his first season.

"He's so well thought-of in the area, and so well thought-of by VCU people, I think it's going to be a popular choice," Smith told the Times-Dispatch when Cheeks was hired. "I know it is with me."

Mr. Cheeks went on to serve as an assistant coach at West Virginia (2000-02), Georgia State (2003-06), Charlotte (2006-10), Delaware (2012-16), Western Kentucky (2016-17) and Boston College (2017-21). He was the head coach of the DC Assault AAU team in 2011-12.