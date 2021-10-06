Former Thomas Dale star turned Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree is eager to 'smell Virginia air' and play at Lane Stadium

Chris Tyree was in the stands at Lane Stadium the last time Notre Dame football visited Blacksburg. Tyree, then a junior at Thomas Dale High School, was one of the nation’s top recruits when he watched the Fighting Irish roll to a 45-23 win over Virginia Tech that day.
Still, the energy of the crowd piqued Tyree’s interest in one day playing in the venue.
Saturday night, he’ll get his chance.
“I remember the atmosphere. I remember how crazy it was,” said Tyree, now a sophomore running back at Notre Dame. “So, I’m really looking forward to being a part of it firsthand.”
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Tyree is part of Notre Dame’s two-back rushing attack, combining with the physical Kyren Williams. The speedy Tyree’s impact is felt all over the Irish offense – he’s scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and took a kickoff back 96 yards for a touchdown in Notre Dame’s win over Wisconsin.
He’s accounted for 483 all-purpose yards for the No. 14 Irish (4-1) going into Saturday night’s game at Tech.
“The one thing that stands out is just he’s got elite speed,” said Tech coach Justin Fuente. “And they really have a dynamic one-two punch with Chris and (Williams). (Williams) plays incredibly hard and Chris is electric. If he’s got a little crease, he can take an 8-yard run and turn it into 80 in the blink of an eye.”
A four-star recruit, the top all-purpose back and the No. 2 overall prospect in Virginia in 2019, Tyree picked Notre Dame over Alabama and Oklahoma. Still, Tuesday, he spoke glowingly of Virginia Tech, which gave him his first offer going into his freshman season at Thomas Dale, Fuente and the Hokies’ coaching staff, and the team’s home venue.
But when he takes the field Saturday night, aside from soaking it all in and getting “to smell Virginia air again,” Tyree doesn’t expect to be knocked off his game by the home crowd.
“As a recruit, that’s really what you’re looking for,” he said. “You’re taking everything in, looking at the atmosphere, looking at the fans. But when you’re playing, you’re so locked in on the game and what you have to do, that doesn’t really affect you.”
Still, Tyree didn’t waste any effort trying to pretend that Saturday’s game, his first back in his home state, was just a typical work weekend. He estimated he’ll have at least 15-20 family members and friends in attendance.
“Being from where I’m from, that’s all you hear is ‘Virginia Tech Hokies,’” said Tyree. “So, being able to get a first-hand experience of the game atmosphere and actually playing at Lane Stadium’s going to be pretty exciting. I’m looking forward to it. …
“I take a lot of pride in where I’m from. And knowing that I’m going back home to Virginia to play football since I haven’t in a long time, that’s pretty exciting.”
He’ll be facing a Tech defense that has improved by leaps and bounds over last season but is still allowing 4.1 yards per rush, the fourth highest average in the ACC. Only five teams in the conference have allowed more runs of 10 yards or longer this season than the 22 given up by the Hokies (3-1).
That makes Tyree’s speed even more of a concern for Tech. But it wasn’t just his physical abilities that Fuente took note of during his recruitment.
Fuente recalled being impressed by Tyree and his family, even comparing the Tyree’s household to the one he grew up in in terms of discipline and a focus on education.
“I obviously want Chris to do well,” said Fuente. “Obviously, this weekend, we’d like to try to find a way to win the game, but I’m a big fan of Chris and his family.”
