Former Thomas Dale star turned Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree is eager to 'smell Virginia air' and play at Lane Stadium

A four-star recruit, the top all-purpose back and the No. 2 overall prospect in Virginia in 2019, Tyree picked Notre Dame over Alabama and Oklahoma. Still, Tuesday, he spoke glowingly of Virginia Tech, which gave him his first offer going into his freshman season at Thomas Dale, Fuente and the Hokies’ coaching staff, and the team’s home venue.

But when he takes the field Saturday night, aside from soaking it all in and getting “to smell Virginia air again,” Tyree doesn’t expect to be knocked off his game by the home crowd.

“As a recruit, that’s really what you’re looking for,” he said. “You’re taking everything in, looking at the atmosphere, looking at the fans. But when you’re playing, you’re so locked in on the game and what you have to do, that doesn’t really affect you.”

Still, Tyree didn’t waste any effort trying to pretend that Saturday’s game, his first back in his home state, was just a typical work weekend. He estimated he’ll have at least 15-20 family members and friends in attendance.

“Being from where I’m from, that’s all you hear is ‘Virginia Tech Hokies,’” said Tyree. “So, being able to get a first-hand experience of the game atmosphere and actually playing at Lane Stadium’s going to be pretty exciting. I’m looking forward to it. …