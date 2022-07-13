Former Trinity Episcopal star Henry Coleman found a perfect fit with Texas A&M basketball

Hayden Hefner didn’t know much about his new basketball teammate and roommate when Henry Coleman transferred to Texas A&M last season.

With COVID-19 still limiting recruiting travel, Coleman didn’t get the chance to visit College Station before committing to the Aggies, so the first time Hefner met the former Trinity Episcopal High School star and Duke transfer was at coach Buzz Williams’ house before the start of the school year.

“It’s hard not to enjoy Henry’s presence,” Hefner, a Texas native, said Tuesday after a workout. “He’s very lively, a little loud. He’s always going to speak his mind. Luckily, we enjoy each other.”

That friendship was further cemented when Hefner learned Coleman was an avid fisherman. The two take frequent trips out to the small lakes in and around College Station and Bryan, wading into the waters and fishing for bass.

The talk during those trips tends to center around sports. Some college basketball, for sure, but Coleman and Hefner follow professional sports too and Hefner said the duo could easily host a sports talk show, given the opportunity.

As well as Coleman fit in with Hefner and his other A&M teammates last season off the court, he was equally well suited to help the Aggies on the court.

Coleman ranked second on the Aggies in scoring, averaging 11 points and tied Virginia Tech transfer Tyrece Radford for the team lead with 6.2 rebounds per game. After focusing in the offseason on improving his defense and finishing at the rim, Coleman led Texas A&M with a 56.1 field goal percentage, best among players with at least 60 attempts, and ranked second with 50 steals.

“I thought it was an unbelievable transition,” Coleman said late last week. “Credit to the guys at Duke, but I think A&M is such a good fit for me, on the court and off the court.”

A big part of that fit, and a key reason Coleman committed to Texas A&M sight-unseen, is Williams, the former Virginia Tech and Marquette coach who took over the Aggies in 2019. (Williams declined a request for an interview for this story.)

Coleman and his family — his father, Hank, was a football star at Virginia Tech — got to know Williams and his staff during Coleman’s recruitment in high school, but the chance to play for the legendary Mike Krzyzewski at Duke was too tempting to pass up.

Coleman spent one season with the Blue Devils, seeing limited minutes in 19 games, scoring 21 points and grabbing 26 rebounds.

“I don’t think there’s any debate. Coach K is the greatest coach of all time,” said Coleman. “I learned a ton of stuff, on and off the court, about being a better person, being a better basketball player.”

Still, he decided another program might be a better fit for him. He entered the transfer portal and quickly whittled his options down to Texas A&M and Stanford.

Williams’ name was at the top of the list of coaches he’d like to play for next.

“Coach Buzz is the same person, the way that he coaches, the way he goes about his daily business,” said Coleman. “So, back when I was a sophomore, going to Virginia Tech was definitely something I looked into. I think being here and having some of the same staff from Virginia Tech here, it brought things full circle for me.”

A&M went 27-13, enduring an eight-game losing streak and going 9-9 in the SEC. But it made a memorable run to the conference tournament title game, beating Florida, Auburn and Arkansas before falling to Tennessee. Many prognosticators assumed the late surge would be enough to lift the Aggies into the NCAA tournament. Instead, they didn’t receive an at-large bid.

Williams made headlines with his outspoken criticism of the Aggies’ NCAA snub and his team went on to make headlines of their own. They won their next four games to reach the NIT championship game, where they lost — by a single point — to Xavier.

Coleman played a leading role down the stretch, averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the Aggies’ nine postseason games. He scored 22 points in the SEC tournament opener against Florida, had a double-double in the next win over Auburn and scored 16 points in the NIT semifinal victory over Washington State.

Coleman credits the team’s run in the SEC tournament and its ability to rebound from the disappointment of missing the NCAAs and reach the NIT title game, to Williams’ “boot camp,” preseason workouts Williams has run since his Marquette days that are designed to whip teams into shape but, more importantly, develop the mental toughness a long season requires.

“We fall back on our habits,” said Coleman. “When stuff’s going wrong, you fall back on your habits. We have such great habits as a team. When stuff doesn’t go your way, you put two tears in a bucket and throw it out the window. You have to keep going.”