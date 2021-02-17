Former Trinity star Henry Coleman in line for more playing time at Duke going into UVA game

Hank Coleman was sitting in his Richmond home back in December, on a conference call from work, when he heard the ruckus. Car horns were honking and his wife was screaming.

“I said, ‘Oh man. Somebody must’ve hit somebody,” said Hank.

Instead, the commotion signaled good news. The Colemans’ son, Henry, a freshman basketball player at Duke, was home for the holidays. Cynthia Coleman hit her horn, then jumped out of her truck to greet her son. Henry honked his horn. Alarmed neighbors looked out their doors and windows.

“That was Henry’s welcome home,” said Cynthia.

With COVID-19 protocols keeping players isolated on Duke’s campus, and the school not allowing fans at home games, the Colemans had not spent any time with Henry – the former Trinity Episcopal star – in months, not since the three hours they had to move him into his room at the school’s Washington Inn, where basketball players are being housed this year.

That’s why, after its Dec. 19 game against Gardner-Webb was canceled, Duke – which hosts No. 7 Virginia on Saturday – decided to keep a stretch of days around Christmas clear on its schedule, allowing players to go home for a holiday break before resuming.