Former USC two-time interim coach Clay Helton's advice for J.C. Price at Virginia Tech: 'Be where your feet are'

For Clay Helton, one of the more successful – and experienced – interim college football coaches in recent memory, the mission associated with that position is a simple and heartfelt one.

“I always remind myself that these kids only get one college experience,” said Helton, the new coach at Georgia Southern. “I think it takes a special type of discipline and a reminder that all educators are servants. Be where your feet are. We’re getting paid to do a job and let’s go do our job.”

Helton has done a pair of stints as the interim coach at Southern California. The first, in 2013, he took over for Ed Orgeron. When the Trojans hired Steve Sarkisian to become the permanent coach, Sarkisian retained Helton.

Then, in 2015, he became he interim again when Sarkisian was dismissed. That November, USC removed the interim tag and made Helton its head coach, a position he kept until this September.

Both times, Helton – now 49 – said he found success by not worrying about what was next for him and, instead, pouring his energy into doing the best job he could for the football players.