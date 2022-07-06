Former UVA basketball captain Jack Salt perseveres in quest for pro career

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Jack Salt’s professional basketball career didn’t exactly start the way the former Virginia basketball center envisioned it.

A bout with mono kept him from playing for the team in Poland that gave him his first pro contract. A knee injury ended his first season with a professional team in New Zealand after just one practice.

It was a trying time for Salt, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound Auckland, New Zealand, native. But he leaned on things he learned during his UVA career, a tenure that included the team’s first-round NCAA tournament loss to UMBC – when it became the first 1-seed to lose to a 16-seed – and the Cavaliers’ 2019 national championship.

“Being at Virginia, we faced a little bit of adversity,” said Salt, who was back in Charlottesville last month, visiting former coaches and teammates and volunteering at Ty Jerome’s basketball camp. “So the lessons I learned from the program and from Coach [Bennett] definitely helped me on my journey.”

That journey continues this month, as Salt – now 26 – will aim to help the Brisbane Bullets reach the playoffs in the Australian league.

Salt redshirted at UVA in 2014-15, then played the next four seasons, three as a starter and his final two as a team captain. Salt played in 127 games, scoring 415 points, grabbing 439 rebounds and blocking 60 shots.

Salt developed into a strong defender at the back end of coach Tony Bennett’s pack-line defense and earned a reputation for setting bruising screens to free up his teammates – including Jerome and Kyle Guy – for outside shots.

But, after his college career ended, Salt essentially spent two years away from basketball. He came down with mononucleosis just before leaving the United States to play in New Zealand. He spent the next six months recovering, during which time he gained 35 pounds.

“The hardest part was mental,” said Salt. “I love working out and for me, I also like looking good, so there was a vanity part of it, as well. Mentally not working out and doing my usual routine was something I really struggled with."

Salt eventually was well enough to resume working out and playing basketball. He joined a team in New Zealand but, during his first practice, suffered torn cartilage in his knee.

“When it first happened I was like, ‘No way this is serious,’” said Salt. “So, I played through it for two weeks.”

Salt, who dealt with back injuries during his college career, underwent surgery for the first time in his life. Once again, he found himself rehabbing, his basketball future in doubt.

“It was a journey, but I had a lot of close people around me who helped me through that time,” said Salt. “A lot of the Virginia staff would send me messages. What they preach here is family. but it really was made evident to me when I was away from the program and not playing basketball. They were checking in on me to see how I was doing.”

Now, two years removed from competitive play – and that UVA national title – Salt knew it would be a challenge to get another shot at pro ball. But his height and his New Zealand citizenship helped him land his current deal with Brisbane, which has signed another former UVA player, Kody Stattmann, for next season.

“It was a roller coaster and I’m grateful for all of it,” said Salt. “I’m at a really good place now.”