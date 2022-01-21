Former UVA guard Casey Morsell looking forward to matchup with his former team

He had scored all of 18 points in his first six league contests with North Carolina State before going for 11 in Wednesday night’s home loss to Virginia Tech.

“Casey Morsell, before his ankle injury, was one of our better players,” said Keatts. “We need him. We need him to play. We need him to get better. With our rotation now, everyone has got to contribute in a big way.”

It didn’t take Morsell long to get comfortable with his new teammates this offseason. One of the few challenges came in adjusting to the Wolfpack’s more vociferous approach to the game. Trash talk, Morsell said, is a part of the program at N.C. State., but in his first few weeks, he was “the quiet one.”

“Not too many guys in general at UVA talk on the court,” said Morsell. “This team definitely talks a lot more, a lot more trash, a lot more aggressive. They’ll get up in you and make it known that it’s going to be a tough night. That’s what we practice here.”