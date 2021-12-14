Former UVA players who supported Anthony Poindexter as a coaching candidate say they're excited about Tony Elliott's hiring

One of the most obvious differences between Poindexter and Elliott is that while Poindexter starred for the Cavaliers and turned in one of the program’s all-time most memorable plays – his game-saving goal-line tackle against Florida State in 1995 – Elliott is a Virginia outsider.

But Moore said, in the rapidly-changing landscape of college football, having experience at a specific university, or even as a head coach, takes a backseat to being prepared to handle the new realities of the job.

Slade said Elliott can overcome any gap between himself and the UVA program’s history quickly by reaching out to former players the way he began to do Monday.

“I think the biggest thing is you have to embrace the culture,” said Slade. “You have to embrace Virginia, you have to embrace the alumni, even if you are a quote-unquote outsider. But if you come in here and are intentional in meeting the former players and really understanding what we need and what we’re used to and what the program needs, I don’t think you’ll have a problem with it. But if you come in and, we’re going to do it the way we did it where I was prior, it just doesn’t work.”