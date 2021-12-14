Former UVA players who supported Anthony Poindexter as a coaching candidate say they're excited about Tony Elliott's hiring

CHARLOTTESVILLE – A week ago, former Virginia football All-American Anthony Poindexter’s name commanded most of the buzz that surrounded the program’s search for a new football coach. Monday, the school introduced Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as the actual hire.
Fueled by an erroneous internet report that Poindexter’s hiring was “imminent,” former Cavaliers players publicly endorsed ‘Dex,’ as he’s lovingly referred to around UVA.
So, what was their reaction when Virginia athletic director Carla Williams handed the program’s big whistle over to Elliott?
“It doesn’t have to be an either or thing,” said former Virginia and NFL star Chris Long, one of a number of former players who attended Elliott’s introduction Monday.
Long, along with former quarterback Shawn Moore and former linebacker Chris Slade, spoke to the media following Monday’s press conference and their shared message was clear: Backing Poindexter – a defensive assistant at Penn State – as a candidate doesn’t preclude former players from supporting Elliott as the coach.
“I love Dex, like everyone else does,” said Slade, a 1992 All-American for UVA and an NFL Pro Bowler. “I said to a lot of alums and anyone I had conversations with, ‘Whether we get Dex or we get Tony, I’ll be happy.’ As an alum, I can sleep at night because they’re both quality men who’ve got the track record of being successful wherever they’ve gone. You can’t go wrong with either one.”
It’s unclear whether Poindexter withdrew as a candidate or simply wasn’t the Cavaliers’ top choice. Williams interviewed Elliott via Zoom on Dec. 3, then met with Poindexter in Las Vegas that weekend, where both were attending Poindexter’s induction to the College Football Hall of Fame.
By the next week, the search had turned back to Elliott. Penn State hired former Miami coach Manny Diaz as its defensive coordinator after Poindexter’s fellow co-coordinator, Brent Pry, took the job at Virginia Tech. Poindexter remains on the PSU staff and, for now, still has the co-coordinator title.
“There was a tremendous amount of support for Poindexter,” said Moore, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1990 who went on to play in the NFL and CFL. “He’s one of my closest friends. I knew, when he took his name out, for him, it just wasn’t the right time. So we actually would have been benefited from either, but I think we got one of the top guys in college football right now.”
Monday, that guy, Elliott, made a point of referencing the program’s past players during his opening remarks.
“To all the former players, I look forward to embracing your legacies and your traditions,” said Elliott, a former walk-on wide receiver at Clemson.
Afterward, Elliott lingered to meet many of the former players who were in attendance.
One of the most obvious differences between Poindexter and Elliott is that while Poindexter starred for the Cavaliers and turned in one of the program’s all-time most memorable plays – his game-saving goal-line tackle against Florida State in 1995 – Elliott is a Virginia outsider.
But Moore said, in the rapidly-changing landscape of college football, having experience at a specific university, or even as a head coach, takes a backseat to being prepared to handle the new realities of the job.
Slade said Elliott can overcome any gap between himself and the UVA program’s history quickly by reaching out to former players the way he began to do Monday.
“I think the biggest thing is you have to embrace the culture,” said Slade. “You have to embrace Virginia, you have to embrace the alumni, even if you are a quote-unquote outsider. But if you come in here and are intentional in meeting the former players and really understanding what we need and what we’re used to and what the program needs, I don’t think you’ll have a problem with it. But if you come in and, we’re going to do it the way we did it where I was prior, it just doesn’t work.”
And, Long said, there’s always the hope that Poindexter could have a future at his alma mater down the line.
“I love Dex, man. He’s somebody I look up to, not just as a person but as somebody who was instrumental in my life as a player,” said Long. “So obviously everybody was excited when we thought there was a chance. When he’s ready, way down the line or whenever, hope one day he’s back here doing something. But I’m really excited. I really am. And I think it’s a testament to Carla to be able to pull off a hire like this.”
