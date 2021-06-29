Former UVA star Chris Long finds his voice in his life after football

Even as his NFL career wound its way through 11 years, starting with eight seasons in St. Louis, then seeing him cap his career with Super Bowl wins with New England and Philadelphia, Long had an eye on his life after football.

He knew he was interested in the sports media business, but knew he didn’t want to follow exactly in his father’s footsteps. Long said “traditional studio jobs” didn’t appeal to him because of the controlled nature, both in terms of times and topics network hosts get to tackle.

Podcasting fit him perfectly and working on Green Light “kept him sane” as the pandemic limited his options in his first year after retiring.

“It’s just too easy for people to consume sports media through a quote now on the internet,” Long said. “It’s really nice to have that stamp, your podcast, the audio, where you can say, ‘Go back and listen to what I was talking about, because I talked about it for 12 minutes.’”

Nuance, Long notes, is what is often missing from sports talk in the social media/24-hour news-cycle era.

For example, he believes change is long overdue at the NCAA when it comes to giving athletes a cut of the revenue college sports generate. That doesn’t mean he thinks scholarships and a college education lack value.