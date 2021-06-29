Former UVA star Chris Long finds his voice in his life after football

CHARLOTTSVILLE — Chris Long is clear on what he’s selling these days as the former Virginia football star and two-time Super Bowl champion builds his media company, his first professional pursuit of his post-NFL life.
“I just think of my brand being me,” Long said. “That’s the easiest way to be myself and never get called out for, ‘Hey, that’s not who I thought you were.’ I guess the best answer to that question would be, ‘authenticity.’ I’m going to talk about what I want to talk about it, and I’m going to talk to who I want to talk to and I’m going to say — mostly — what I want to say.”
Engaging and entertaining, the former defensive end has made his podcast — Green Light — the centerpiece of his personal media company, Chalk Media, which he started after retiring from the NFL following the 2018 season.
Recent episodes of Green Light have had guests ranging from NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley to ESPN personality Scott Van Pelt to rapper Freddie Gibbs. Even his father, NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports mainstay Howie Long, joined for an episode.
Tuesday, Long, 36, began a multiyear partnership with Blue Wire, a sports lifestyle brand that started as a podcast network and is expanding into video production, live events and even will open a Las Vegas studio at the Wynn Casino.
WynnBet will be the title sponsor for Green Light.
“Chris Long is a very authentic person. The way he communicates on his podcast, the way he tweets, there’s no filter on it,” said Kevin Jones, Blue Wire’s CEO and founder. “He’s a very real person. I think that’s what fans look for.”
The fact that Long isn’t out to be divisive or offensive, that he’s seemingly uninterested in the daily hot-take approach to sports media that remains prevalent in the industry, further attracted Jones and Blue Wire to Long.
“When he’s critiquing, he’s critiquing sports, he’s not trying to tear people down,” Jones said. “There’s two ways to make people laugh. You can throw mud at people’s face or you can be sarcastic or some other synonym of that and not tear people down. We think there’s plenty of personalities in the former group. Not to say everyone at Ringer or Barstool is that way of tearing people down, but I think that’s really a reason why those guys got so big. We think it can be done a little bit differently at Blue Wire.”
Long said he doesn’t spend much time contrasting his style to the more in-your-face approach of some competing brands. He points to the adage, “comparison is the thief of joy,” and notes that if he mimicked those styles, he’d lose the authenticity he believes is central to his success.
Even as his NFL career wound its way through 11 years, starting with eight seasons in St. Louis, then seeing him cap his career with Super Bowl wins with New England and Philadelphia, Long had an eye on his life after football.
He knew he was interested in the sports media business, but knew he didn’t want to follow exactly in his father’s footsteps. Long said “traditional studio jobs” didn’t appeal to him because of the controlled nature, both in terms of times and topics network hosts get to tackle.
Podcasting fit him perfectly and working on Green Light “kept him sane” as the pandemic limited his options in his first year after retiring.
“It’s just too easy for people to consume sports media through a quote now on the internet,” Long said. “It’s really nice to have that stamp, your podcast, the audio, where you can say, ‘Go back and listen to what I was talking about, because I talked about it for 12 minutes.’”
Nuance, Long notes, is what is often missing from sports talk in the social media/24-hour news-cycle era.
For example, he believes change is long overdue at the NCAA when it comes to giving athletes a cut of the revenue college sports generate. That doesn’t mean he thinks scholarships and a college education lack value.
Had the upcoming name, image and likeness legislation been in place during his All-America career at UVA, Long could have seen himself profiting as a pitchman for Mellow Mushroom, Wayside Chicken or James River Runners — his favorite bar, food and river float companies in the Charlottesville area.
Long believes that expanding the College Football Playoff to 12 teams will make it less likely the best team wins the national title every year, but that’s OK with him, too.
“I got a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles where we were underdogs throughout the playoffs,” Long said. “Some of our favorite sports memories are born out of the best team not winning. Being a champion doesn’t mean you were the best team. Being a champion means you were the last one standing.”
And, while Long loves watching the NCAA basketball tournament, he doesn’t shudder at the wave of transfers shifting the landscape of that sport and its marquee event.
“Amateurism’s already kind of dead,” Long said. “People are like, ‘Oh the transfer portal. All this stuff in basketball. It’s so impure.’ I had a lot of fun watching March Madness this year. And yes, college basketball is changing. But I’m going to watch it the next 50 years whatever it looks like.”
And, on his podcast, he’ll be talking about it.
