Former UVA star Lauren Coughlin enters LPGA event with renewed hope

Two hours before her tee time, Lauren Coughlin called her husband and unloaded. Weary of golf and burdened by disappointment, she was on the brink of abandoning her dream.

Two days later, the 2016 ACC individual champion and University of Virginia graduate was celebrating her first professional victory.

Coughlin has yet to win again as a pro, but she enters Thursday’s opening round of the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg playing the finest golf of her life.

She’s longer off the tee, more physically fit and teeming with confidence, a transformation that can be traced to Aug. 10, 2018 and the parking lot of Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee.

That’s where Coughlin was scheduled to compete in the PHC Classic, an event on the Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s developmental circuit. She had spent most of her rookie season on the LPGA Tour, but with no finish better than 50th and far more missed cuts than made, she was spent.

Coughlin called her husband of less than seven months, former Virginia offensive lineman John Pond, and “bawled.” She said she was “miserable” and ready to quit.