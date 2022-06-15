Former UVA star Ty Jerome holds basketball camp in Charlottesville, his 'second home'

CHARLOTTESVILLE – It didn’t take Ty Jerome long when he first got to Virginia, to find his way to Damin Altizer’s gym.

Altizer, a former UVA basketball walk-on, had already established himself as a skills coach for former Cavaliers, and was working with two of Jerome’s new college teammates, London Perrantes and Devon Hall, that summer in 2016.

Altizer didn’t know what to expect from the 6-foot-4, 175-pound New York native, the second-ranked point guard prospect out of New York.

“The last time I ever doubted Ty Jerome was coming into the first workout we ever did,” Altizer said Wednesday. “‘Is he athletic? Is he fast? Can he move?’ Never again will I doubt him in anything.”

This week, Altizer and Jerome are hosting the annual Ty Jerome Basketball Camp at Charlottesville High School, where 130 players, boys and girls ages 8-14 spend their mornings learning skills from Jerome, Altizer and others, then play games in the afternoon.

It’s the second straight year the duo has held the camp and they both hope to make it an annual event.

“All the kids had so much fun. Parents and kids were asking, ‘Can we do it again?’ So we decided to come back and do it again,” said Jerome. “Charlottesville is my second home. My years here in college were a dream come true, better than I could have ever imagined they’d turn out.”

Jerome spent summers working with Altizer throughout his three seasons at UVA, a career that culminated with the 2019 national championship. They focused on skills that were less critical for Virginia coach Tony Bennett’s system, but vital for NBA prospects – things like scoring off ball screens and creating shooting space.

“I jumped in with him and we just took off,” said Jerome. “Every summer, we really get to it. His skill training was a big reason for my growth throughout my years here.”

Jerome just concluded his third season in the NBA, a career that’s already seen its share of trades and injuries.

“I kind of have had quite an eventful first three years in the NBA, which is kind of cool. It makes for growing up faster,” said Jerome. “Experience more things. Learn the business quicker. I didn’t have the traditional route so far.”

A first-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, he immediately had his rights traded to the Phoenix Suns.

A preseason ankle injury delayed his professional debut, but he ended up playing in 31 games for the Suns as a rookie. That year saw his first ‘wow’ moment in the NBA, when he found himself guarding LeBron James after a switch.

“I’m in the league now. I’m trying to become one of those guys,” said Jerome. “But getting switched onto him, it’s like, ‘It’s LeBron James.’ He was doing this when I was five years old and he’s still doing it.

That offseason, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he’s spent the last two years, playing in 81 games, including five starts. He went toe-to-toe with Golden State Warrior guard Steph Curry, his favorite player growing up, and – this year – won his first game at Madison Square Garden, in his home city.

Jerome had been injured for his teams’ previous trips to New York. And this season ended in March when he suffered a groin injury.

“I think, what I’ve been trying to do, especially these last couple of months, is just live in the moment, control what I can control,” said Jerome. “And that’s being ready for every opportunity I get, and being grateful that I am living out my childhood dream.”

It’s a dream many of the players at his camp this week share. And it’s why Jerome’s approachability and down-to-Earth attitude make him so inspirational to the campers.

“What makes him so great is what he controls – which is the same thing every single kid in his camp can control,” said Altizer. “His work ethic, his coach-ability, his intensity, his leadership. All those things that they can do. Which is why it’s so cool he does the camp. What made him great is what he controls. And that’s what he tells the kids.”