Former Varina standout Jailin Walker making strong impression at JMU

The day after All-American linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey announced his intention to transfer from James Madison in May, Jailin Walker received a call from Bryant Haines.

Haines, the Dukes’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, told Walker, a promising young linebacker, that his time was coming up. And that Walker needed to step up.

He wanted Walker to be JMU’s new starting WILL linebacker, replacing Tucker-Dorsey.

“He said that he believed in me,” Walker recalled, on Monday.

Similarly, JMU coach Curt Cignetti posted a picture of Walker to his Twitter account in May, with the words, “Sometimes greatness lies in waiting for opportunity to present itself!”

Walker, ever since, has felt himself ready for the job he was entrusted with.

It was a confidence forged through what was a productive true freshman season last year for the former Varina standout — performing well in practice, including on scout team. Then standing out on special teams in games.

And on Saturday, almost four months after Haines’ call, Walker backed up the JMU staff’s belief in him with a dazzling first start. The speedy 6-1, 206-pound sophomore led the Dukes with nine tackles, helping to direct a dominant defensive effort in a 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee — an assertive FBS debut for JMU.

“It’s a great start for him,” Cignetti said Monday. “We’re very high on him. I know we lost [Tucker-Dorsey, to Texas] coming into the season, but I had 100% confidence that Jailin Walker could step in and do the job, and do it really well.”

Walker was drawn to JMU out of Varina in part because members of the staff showed to him that they cared about not just football, but also his family and his academic future, too.

Rovers coach Eddie Whitley Jr., a former all-ACC defensive back at Virginia Tech, was Walker’s lead recruiter, with Haines involved as well. They got Walker to Harrisonburg over a final three that also included ODU and Yale.

And they recruited him at linebacker, a position Walker felt his tools suited him best for, with his ability to run from sideline to sideline. Walker, at Varina, played running back in addition to linebacker and some colleges were interested in him as a piece on offense.

On campus at JMU, Haines highly encouraged the Dukes’ linebackers to play special teams. And Walker was a part of every special teams unit last year, which was what he felt that paved the way for his entrance onto the depth chart at linebacker.

Between special teams, and some time on defense, Walker finished last season with 18 total tackles, with one for a loss and one sack. He also forced a fumble and had one pass breakup.

“I was very proud,” Walker said of his freshman season. “I knew I had to find a way to stick out, because I probably wouldn’t get that many snaps [on defense]. Because Tucker-Dorsey, he was a great player.

“So I had to find ways to attract myself onto the field with special teams. And I felt like I did a great job on special teams. And that was what led me to the starting position at linebacker.”

Walker’s offseason goals were to add more weight, and learn how to study film more effectively. He gained about 10 pounds, and grabbed a firm grasp of his keys at linebacker — from how to read run to how to read pass, and all the calls on the Dukes’ call sheet, for every situation.

Tucker-Dorsey, his predecessor, was an important leader for JMU, too. But with Tucker-Dorsey gone, Walker also stepped up to be one of the Dukes’ leaders when players returned for summer workouts.

“He loves playing football,” Cignetti said of Walker. “He tries to do everything he’s coached to do. Great attitude.”

Walker said it was a crazy feeling at first, starting as a sophomore on Saturday. But he settled in to help lead a performance in which the Dukes held Middle Tennessee to just 119 total yards of offense, including just 12 on the ground.

In the stands supporting were Walker’s mother, Nicole Lightfoot, and other family members — who come to every game.

Walker’s father, Jaimmie, was killed in Richmond in August 2019, before Walker’s junior year at Varina. At Varina, Walker played with a T-shirt under his pads that had a photo of his father on it.

At JMU, Walker continues to honor his father each time he plays, writing “R.I.P. Dad” on his wrist tape. His father drives him, every day.

“I know he’s proud of me,” Walker said. “It’s just that chip on my shoulder that makes me go hard every day. Because I know he wanted me to. I can’t let up.”

And, for Walker, Saturday was a new chapter in a career that holds great potential.

It was a chapter his coaches long saw coming.

“I’m just trying to get better every day,” Walker said. “I’m very proud of myself for what I did first game.

“But it doesn’t stop, I got to keep going.”