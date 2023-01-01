 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former VCU basketball player Willie Taylor dies at age 42

Former VCU basketball star Willie Taylor, a two-time All-CAA player at the turn of the century, died Saturday. He was 42.

Mr. Taylor initially committed to play college basketball for the legendary John Thompson at Georgetown, but transferred after a year to VCU, where he made an immediate impact as the Rams began their ascent into a national brand.

In what was perhaps his most memorable game, Mr. Taylor scored 41 points against Evansville in his first season with the Rams.

His tenure concluded in an equally memorable way, as Mr. Taylor was named to the 2003 All-CAA tournament team. He finished with 1,367 points for the Rams.

Mr. Taylor's death was confirmed by his hometown of LaVergne, Tenn., where he played high school basketball. No cause of death was immediately available.

