Former VCU basketball star Mo Alie-Cox signs tender offer, will stay with Colts
Colts Titans Football

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 Ben Margot

Mo Alie-Cox will remain a Colt.

The Colts announced Monday morning that the former VCU basketball star turned NFL tight end has signed his second-round tender offer from the team. The deal will pay him $3.38 million this year.

Alie-Cox was a restricted free agent. Indianadoplis offered him the second-round tender last month, which meant that if Alie-Cox agreed to terms with another team the Colts would have the option to match or receive a second-round pick as compensation. 

But the 6-5, 267 pounder will be back for what will fifth year overall with Indianapolis, after a career at VCU (2013-17) in which he compiled a 57.4 career field goal percentage (VCU program record) and blocked 255 shots (second in program history).

Alie-Cox had his best season in the NFL this past year, with 35 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll have a new quarterback this year, after the Colts traded for the Eagles’ Carson Wentz.

Alie-Cox’s new deal is his most lucrative to date, more than his $2.1 in estimated career earnings to this point, according to Spotrac.

wepps@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6442

Twitter: @wayneeppsjr

