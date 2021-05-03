Former VCU basketball star Mo Alie-Cox signs tender offer, will stay with Colts

Mo Alie-Cox will remain a Colt.

The Colts announced Monday morning that the former VCU basketball star turned NFL tight end has signed his second-round tender offer from the team. The deal will pay him $3.38 million this year.

Alie-Cox was a restricted free agent. Indianadoplis offered him the second-round tender last month, which meant that if Alie-Cox agreed to terms with another team the Colts would have the option to match or receive a second-round pick as compensation.

But the 6-5, 267 pounder will be back for what will fifth year overall with Indianapolis, after a career at VCU (2013-17) in which he compiled a 57.4 career field goal percentage (VCU program record) and blocked 255 shots (second in program history).

Alie-Cox had his best season in the NFL this past year, with 35 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll have a new quarterback this year, after the Colts traded for the Eagles’ Carson Wentz.

Alie-Cox’s new deal is his most lucrative to date, more than his $2.1 in estimated career earnings to this point, according to Spotrac.