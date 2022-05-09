Former VCU forward Mikeal Brown-Jones picks UNCG

Former VCU forward Mikeal Brown-Jones announced his new destination Monday, and it’s a school that will keep him in the Rams’ coaching tree.

The 6-8, 220-pound Philadelphia native committed to UNCG, which he revealed in social media posts Monday afternoon. The Spartans are coached by Mike Jones, who was a VCU assistant coach from 2009-11, under Shaka Smart and with current Rams coach Mike Rhoades.

“The title of this chapter is called go time,” Brown-Jones wrote in a caption with his announcement, on Instagram.

Brown-Jones announced on March 21 that he would enter the transfer portal, the Monday following VCU’s season-ending loss to Wake Forest in the second round of the NIT. He averaged 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game across his two years with the Rams.

As a sophomore this past year in particular, Brown-Jones averaged 4 points and 2.6 boards in 10.8 minutes per game. He registered some memorable moments, including a block on a potential go-ahead 3-pointer shot by Davidson’s Luka Brajkovic with .7 seconds to play, to help seal VCU’s win over the then 25th-ranked Wildcats.

He later hit career scoring highs in back-to-back February games. He had career highs of 11 points and 11 rebounds, all in the second half, against Richmond on Feb. 18. Then he had a new career high of 15 points, with six rebounds, in 15 minutes of play at George Mason on Feb. 23.

However, Brown-Jones’ minutes dipped down the backstretch. He played under 10 minutes in each of the Rams’ final four games.

Brown-Jones was one of four VCU offseason transfers, joining guard Marcus Tsohonis (landed at Long Beach State) and forwards Jimmy Nichols Jr. (landed at Coastal Carolina) and Hason Ward (landed at Iowa State). He announced a final three of UNCG, UTEP and Pacific on April 22.

Jones, after VCU, was hired as the head coach at Radford, a position he held until he was hired at UNCG in April 2021.