Former VCU guard Marcus Tsohonis announces commitment to Long Beach State

Former VCU guard Marcus Tsohonis is headed back to the West Coast.

Tsohonis, who entered the transfer portal in late March after the conclusion of the Rams’ season, announced on Saturday night that he has committed to Long Beach State.

The 6-3, 190-pound Portland, Ore., native averaged 5.1 points and shot 36.8% from deep in 14.5 minutes per game across 29 games as a VCU junior this past season, his lone year with the Rams. Tsohonis transferred to VCU last spring, after two seasons at Washington.

At Washington, Tsohonis shot 38.9% over his two years. He had five 20-plus-point scoring outings as a sophomore.

With the Rams, Tsohonis battled through a preseason groin injury that lingered into the season to have a breakout game against Syracuse in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November, when he hit three 3-pointers, part of 12 points.

Tsohonis’ best stretch of the season came in early January, when he scored 17, 10 and 14 points in consecutive games, against La Salle, George Washington and St. Bonaventure. He was a combined 11 of 18 from 3-point range in those three games.

But there were inconsistencies in playing time and impact down the stretch. Tsohonis averaged 9.3 minutes in VCU’s final eight games, after averaging 16.3 minutes in the Rams’ first 21 games.

Now Tsohonis heads to a new opportunity with LSBU. The team went 20-13 overall and 12-3 in Big West play last season. The program won the Big West regular-season title. It fell to Cal State Fullerton in the Big West title game, before falling to BYU in the first round of the NIT.