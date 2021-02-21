Former VCU point guard Tre Clark commits to Tallahassee Community College

Just about two and a half weeks after parting ways with VCU, point guard Tre Clark has landed with a new program.

Clark announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he has committed to Tallahassee Community College, a successful Florida junior college program.

VCU announced on Feb. 4 that Clark, a sophomore, was no longer with the program. That was a day after the Rams did not play him in a game at Rhode Island due to what coach Mike Rhoades characterized afterward as a "university suspension."

The school has opted not to comment further, and the details of Clark's exit remain unknown. By Feb. 5, he was in the transfer portal.

Clark, a 6-3, 175-pound Covington, Ga., native, had performed well for the Rams in the 16 games he played, as their backup point guard. He averaged 16.1 minutes, with 5.9 points, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.