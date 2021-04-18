Former VCU standout Sean Thompson getting coaching start at alma mater

“The way the ball is going to move, and how mechanics work,” Thompson said. “Being able to bring that back [to VCU] and combine it with kind of the blue collar mentality that this program has developed and carried over the years.”

Stiffler feels he may have benefited from having Thompson in the fold even more than Thompson has benefited from him. Stiffler said he learns things from Thompson every day.

“He's sending me stats and teaching me different things about the spin of the baseball. And the shape of the pitches that our guys throw,” Stiffler said.

The bulk of the Rams’ analytics-based work occurs in the fall and winter, Thompson said. And the 25 year old has observed quality retention now during the season, and an ability of players to make adjustments based off of what they were taught.

An example of growth that Thompson pointed to is right-hander Bradford Webb, a Richmond native and graduate transfer from Hampden-Sydney. Webb needed to work on throwing harder out of the stretch, Thompson said, particularly with his slider. He also needed to sure up his fielding.

Webb said Thompson worked with him on his grip on the slider, and also a mental approach. Thompson said it’s been cool to see Webb’s subsequent growth.