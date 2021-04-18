Former VCU standout Sean Thompson getting coaching start at alma mater

Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Sean Thompson was one foot in and one foot out on his professional baseball career.
After a standout four-year stint as a starting pitcher at VCU, the right-hander signed with the Chicago White Sox organization in 2018, and pitched professionally with a pair of the organization’s rookie-ball clubs: the Arizona League White Sox (2018) and Great Falls (Mont.) Voyagers (2019).
Heading into spring training last year, Thompson felt he was in a good place for another season of play. But also, coaching was an avenue he already knew he would pursue when he was officially done playing.
As it turned out, there was no minor league season last year because of the pandemic. And, back home, the Indiana, Pa., native thought it through and felt it was the right time to jump fully, with two feet, into his next chapter.
“Just lots of conversations with my family. And then at that point, once I decided, it was all in from there,” Thompson said. “I wanted to coach, I was no longer a player.”
Thompson’s first message about the move was to his former coach at VCU, Shawn Stiffler. Stiffler immediately called Thompson, and the two talked about what the process of entering the coaching ranks would look like.
They discussed the prospect of Thompson returning to VCU to help out. And, for Thompson, that was a done deal.
“I was just waiting for him to give me the opportunity,” Thompson said.
He started last August, and has taken on a role of director of pitching development, a volunteer position assisting players and the rest of the staff, with a particular interest in analytics.
“He's so talented. He understands the game, the game is very slow to him — he sees everything,” Stiffler said of Thompson. “And then, analytically, he understands the analytics of the pitch design, understands the analytics of the game, which is where the game has really made a lot of strides in the last couple years. And Sean's on top of that.
”He's able to blend that old-school, bulldog mentality that he had here at VCU with the science and technology, and how to mix that in.”
Ultra competitive and nicknamed “The Bull” during his time at VCU (2015-18), Thompson compiled 27 career wins, which is second in program history. He’s also third on the program’s career list for starts (51), tied for seventh for career strikeouts (249) and ninth in career innings pitched (300 ⅓).
Analytics was an aspect of the game Thompson had some exposure to at VCU, with much self learning. Then, when he got to the pros, analytics data was much more available to him. And, during his two offseasons as a pro, he dove deep into that arena.
“The way the ball is going to move, and how mechanics work,” Thompson said. “Being able to bring that back [to VCU] and combine it with kind of the blue collar mentality that this program has developed and carried over the years.”
Stiffler feels he may have benefited from having Thompson in the fold even more than Thompson has benefited from him. Stiffler said he learns things from Thompson every day.
“He's sending me stats and teaching me different things about the spin of the baseball. And the shape of the pitches that our guys throw,” Stiffler said.
The bulk of the Rams’ analytics-based work occurs in the fall and winter, Thompson said. And the 25 year old has observed quality retention now during the season, and an ability of players to make adjustments based off of what they were taught.
An example of growth that Thompson pointed to is right-hander Bradford Webb, a Richmond native and graduate transfer from Hampden-Sydney. Webb needed to work on throwing harder out of the stretch, Thompson said, particularly with his slider. He also needed to sure up his fielding.
Webb said Thompson worked with him on his grip on the slider, and also a mental approach. Thompson said it’s been cool to see Webb’s subsequent growth.
“He kind of keyed into some of those things that really helped me get behind the ball and keep the same velocity,” Webb said.
Thompson is not sure yet what path he may want to take long term in the coaching profession — ask on any day and the answer may be different, he said, between pursuing head coaching at the college level or seeing what opportunities could come in pro ball.
Either way, Stiffler said Thompson, needs to be coaching. He believes his former star on the mound is going to be a star in the coaching game, too.
And now he’s sowing the seeds back at VCU.
“I just know I want to be a part of the game,” Thompson said, “and help the game grow and help the next generation get better.”
