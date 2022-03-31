Former VCU standout Seth Cutler-Voltz back with program, boosting Rams' pitchers

At the bottom of a recent practice plan sheet for VCU’s pitchers was a famous quote often attributed to Albert Einstein.

The quote goes, in part, “If you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”

In other words, just because a fish doesn’t possess the skill set to ascend a tree doesn’t mean it can’t reach its destination via the tools it is equipped for, by swimming.

The Rams’ Seth Cutler-Voltz applies that mindset to the arms in VCU’s pitching arsenal. Each player has the same basic goal on the mound: to avoid allowing runs. But because of varying individual skill sets, how each player gets to that goal may differ — and that’s OK.

“I tell our guys all the time, ‘Man, the way you do it and you do it and you do it ain't the same,’” Cutler-Voltz said Wednesday. “‘We're all trying to not give up runs, but if you and you are trying to climb a tree and one's a fish and one's a monkey, the fish is going to think it's stupid.’

“Well we got to figure out how this guy, individually, is difficult to score against.”

That’s the assignment Cutler-Voltz has in front of him, in his role. A former Henrico and VCU pitching standout himself, Cutler-Voltz was hired back into the program in November, to be the Rams’ pitching coach.

And it’s an assignment the Richmond native is succeeding at so far, almost halfway through the Rams’ regular-season schedule. VCU starter Tyler Davis said that Cutler-Voltz has individualized each pitcher’s success, with each sharpening their own tools. And that, in turn, has built group success, as a staff — with an approach that includes mental development, not just physical.

Thus pitching has been a strength for the Rams, the reigning Atlantic 10 champions. VCU (13-10) begins this year’s A-10 slate Friday with the first of a three-game slate at George Mason (8-15).

“He’s come in and had a huge impact for us,” Davis said of Cutler-Voltz. “Great dude.”

As a player Cutler-Voltz, after starring at Henrico, became a reliable choice on the mound for VCU over his four-year career (2009-12). He pitched 338 1/3 career innings for the Rams, which is still second in program history.

Cutler-Voltz knew from an early age that he wanted to be in the sport of baseball forever. And with no pro teams calling as he hung up his cleats at VCU, he opted for his next best option: coaching.

“If you ask people that I grew up with, they would tell you that I always seemed to have that coaching mentality,” Cutler-Voltz said.

So Cutler-Voltz, after graduating in 2012, became a volunteer assistant for coach Shawn Stiffler, who recruited him as a player.

Cutler-Voltz had to learn the separation between coach and player, and how to vocalize things as a coach versus as a teammate. But Cutler-Voltz’s built-in familiarity with the program helped in the transition, including his relationship with Stiffler, who recruited him.

After two years, Cutler-Voltz went on to work on staff at UT Martin. And, following two years there, he spent five as the pitching coach at Wofford before his hire back at VCU by Stiffler, who’s now in his 10th full season as the Rams’ head coach.

Cutler-Voltz credits Rick Guarno — who was UT Martin’s hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, and who is now a hitting coach in the Yankees organization — with playing an important role in helping him learn how to communicate to players what’s important. It was while working with Guarno at UT Martin that Cutler-Voltz began developing a coaching ideology around the question, “What is the ultimate goal?”

And the broad objective for his pitchers is the notion of run avoidance.

“So as I dove into that, I had to figure out, ‘What is the system that gets us to the goal?’” Cutler-Voltz said.

Part of that system is mental work. Since his time at VCU as a volunteer assistant several years ago, Cutler-Voltz has held mental meetings with players. He meets with current Rams pitchers every Thursday as a group.

In the game, as he noted, an emphasis on mental toughness and the ability to handle adversity is common.

“But if you're not going to coach it, you're a bad coach,” Cutler-Voltz said. “It'd be like saying, 'Hey man, get the bunt down,' but you never taught me how to bunt.”

So the meetings are an opportunity to hone that.

And Cutler’s on-field work with players emphasizes regular communication on developmental progress and steps toward additional growth. Included are Navy SEAL-inspired debriefings with players.

“There's nothing really more you want as a player than to know what you're going to do on a daily basis and where your line of development is, right?” Cutler-Voltz said.

Production has shown for the Rams, who’ve gotten off to a notably better start pitching wise than last year. VCU carries a 3.97 team ERA and a hits per nine innings rate of 7.57 — marks that both rank second in the A-10.

The ERA is almost a full run lower than this time last year (4.71) and the hits per nine innings is down more than two per game from this time last year (9.84).

“We’re feeling really confident,” reliever Edwin Serrano said, of where the Rams stand heading into league competition.

For Cutler-Voltz, it’s been rewarding to see the success

Backed by his approach to the Rams’ arms pursuit of their broad common goal, VCU is reaping results.

“I've slowly chipped away at what really matters in game,” Cutler-Voltz said. “What really matters — and what they can control that matters. I mean, that's the way I've approached it."