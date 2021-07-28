Former VCU star Bones Hyland carrying lifelong joy for basketball onto doorstep of NBA dream

Hyland had workouts with 11 teams total, and was happy with how each went. His stops with the Warriors, Celtics and Thunder were ones he felt he shined in in particular.

In the process, ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz said Wednesday that he believes Hyland solidified himself as a first-round pick.

“Just because the NBA is about guys who can shoot it deep and play off the dribble. And so I think he fits into that,” Schmitz said of Hyland, who led the A-10 with 69 3-pointers this past season. “Still needs to get stronger, improve defensively, improve as a decision maker, for sure. All those things.

“But when you talk about the length and the scoring ability, I think he’s pretty intriguing.”

The 20 year old measured at 6 foot 2 and 169 pounds at the combine, with a wingspan of 6 feet, 9.25 inches. He played primarily point guard as a freshman at VCU and in primarily an off-the-ball, shooting guard, role as a sophomore.

And Hyland believes that his on-ball, off-ball positional versatility is a key asset as well.