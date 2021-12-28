Former VCU star Justin Tillman inks 10-day contract with Atlanta Hawks

Former VCU star Justin Tillman is poised to make it an NBA dozen for the Rams.

Tillman, on Tuesday, was promoted to the Atlanta Hawks on a 10-day contract from the College Park (Ga.) Skyhawks, Atlanta’s G League affiliate

Upon appearance in game action, Tillman would become the 12th VCU basketball alumnus to play in the NBA. Bones Hyland, drafted 26th overall by the Denver Nuggets this past summer, became the 11th in October.

Tillman had posted 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game over 14 appearances with the Skyhawks this season, averaging 22 minutes. He started nine games.

At VCU (2014-18), the 6-8 Detroit native finished tied for second in program history in career field goal percentage (57.3%), third in career rebounds (922) and third in career double-doubles (34).

Tillman averaged 18.9 points and 9.9 rebounds his senior season in 2017-18, and his 37 points against Dayton in Feb. 2018 are tied for the seventh-most in a single game in VCU history. He finished with four-year career averages of 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.