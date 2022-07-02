 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former VCU star Vince Williams Jr. agrees to two-way deal with Grizzlies

2022 Grizzlies draft picks

Grizzlies draft picks David Roddy, Kennedy Chandler, Jake Larva and Vince Williams Jr. 

 Joe Murphy (NBAE)

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday that they have agreed to a two-way contract with former VCU star Vince Williams Jr.

Williams was selected by Memphis in the second round, No. 47 overall, in the NBA draft on June 23.

Players who sign two-day contracts are designated to spend a majority of the season in the G League, with not more than 45 days of the season at the NBA level. The Grizzlies’ G League affiliate is the Memphis Hustle. NBA teams can have up to two two-way players. Memphis announced Saturday that it signed former Louisiana Tech standout Kenneth Lofton Jr., who went undrafted, to a two-way deal as well.

Williams, a 6-6, 205-pound wing, was picked in the draft after a standout senior season with the Rams. He led VCU with averages of 14 points and six rebounds, which were also career highs. He also had a career-high 65 3-pointers, at a 38.7% clip.

Williams and the Grizzlies begin Summer League play on July 9 against the Clippers, at 9:30 p.m. ET. on the campus of UNLV.

