Former VCU star Vince Williams Jr. awaits direction of NBA future, with draft ahead Thursday night

Earlier this week, as Vince Williams Jr. digested what is ahead of him on Thursday night, he described competing feelings.

He’s excited and nervous all at the same time, the clock ticking ever closer to a future in pro basketball.

“I just can't wait for the day to come,” Williams said on Tuesday afternoon. “But I also don't want the day to come. It's that type of feeling. And I'm just excited for the unknown."

Thursday night will be marked by this year’s NBA draft. And so, back home in Toledo, Ohio, Williams will be waiting for that unknown to turn into a known — an NBA opportunity.

The former VCU star, coming off a banner senior year with the Rams, declared for the draft in April, forgoing the fifth year of eligibility he had available. He spent much of the spring training in Maryland, he participated in the G League Elite Camp with other draft prospects in May and he has criss-crossed his way to more than a dozen NBA facilities for workouts in recent weeks.

A versatile wing, Williams has garnered chatter as a potential “3-and-D” contributor for an NBA franchise — a player who specializes in shooting and defense.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Williams’ workouts with teams have generated a lot of buzz around the league. But what that means for where Williams could get picked, or if he gets picked, is a question mark.

The two-round, 58-pick draft will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. ABC and ESPN will broadcast the first round, and the second round will be broadcast by ESPN solely.

"There's never guarantees and you never know what other people are going to do and so forth,” Rhoades said last week. “But he has taken care of what he can control. And there's a positive buzz right now in the NBA with a bunch of his workouts that he's had.”

After VCU’s season ended with a loss at Wake Forest in the second round of the NIT on March 19, Williams said in the postgame press conference that he and the Rams’ coaching staff would discuss his next move.

The NCAA’s allowance of an extra year of eligibility to athletes due to the pandemic meant that Williams could return for one more season. But the Toledo native was also coming off the best season of his career, when he stepped into a leading role for VCU, averaging team highs of 14.1 points and six rebounds. He made a team-best 65 3-pointers, at a 38.7% clip.

Williams was already leaning toward leaving for the NBA when the season ended, but he wanted more input. He chatted with Rhoades, VCU assistant coach J.D. Byers and his former high school coach at St. John’s Jesuit in Toledo, Ed Heintschel.

"They basically felt like I was ready,” Williams said. “And, really, Coach Rhoades was all for it. He told me to go ahead and go shoot for your dreams."

So Williams made his decision public on April 7, that he had declared for the NBA draft.

He signed with agents Mike Kneisley and Odell Witherspoon III, of the Washington, D.C.-based firm Imperative Sports Consultants.

Williams split training time among Maryland, DC. and VCU, while finishing his degree in interdisciplinary studies. He graduated in May.

The lion’s share of his work was conducted at Athletic Republic in District Heights, Md. He hit the court almost every morning, and mixed in weight training and yoga.

“Really just cleaning up the basic stuff … It could be anything, it could be my ball handling. I feel like I got a lot better with that,” Williams said. “Shooting at a high level, just staying consistent. And really just being able to play defense."

Williams was one of 44 prospects invited to the G League Elite Camp in Chicago May 16-17. He registered a 7-foot wingspan in testing there. His height, with shoes, was recorded as 6 feet, 5.5 inches.

He participated in two scrimmages at the camp. He felt his defense shined in the first game and that he improved offensively in the second, when he knocked down a pair of 3s and finished with 8 points. His goal in the scrimmages was to showcase his 3-and-D ability — that he could knock down treys, guard the best opposing player and be in the right positions to help.

Williams participated in a pro day with his agency, and went on a tour of 13 different team workouts, wrapping up with the Pacers on Monday. The Hornets, Wizards and Hawks were also among the teams he visited.

.@VCU_Hoops forward Vincent Williams Jr. (@Vincentwiliams) talks about what he could add to an NBA team and what it would mean to hear his name called on draft night.#GoldOnTheClock pic.twitter.com/CHgI81cwHu — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 21, 2022

Former VCU stars Briante Weber and JeQuan Lewis advised Williams to be himself and trust the work he’s put in, and Williams feels each of his workouts went well. Kneisley said he believes Williams has impressed people with his shooting ability, which he pairs with his defensive acumen.

"More than anything, a lot of teams want versatile defenders,” said Kneisley, who represented another former VCU standout in Melvin Johnson at the beginning of his pro career. “He's got a 7-foot wingspan. He plays within himself, and knows himself. I think that was what stood out, is that he just plays under control. He's an underrated passer, a lot of teams commented that he's a really underrated passer.”

But, as Rhoades noted, the buzz doesn’t guarantee that Williams will get drafted. If he does, it would mark the first time VCU had draftees in back-to-back years since 1985 and 1986, after Bones Hyland was picked 26th overall by the Nuggets last year.

Williams has gathered that a selection at some point in the second round is a possibility. A mock draft compiled by USA Today’s For The Win predicted Williams to go to the Wizards with the 54th pick.

"Because he can defend, and can knock down shots, he has value as well,” ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said of Williams in a call with media members on Monday. “Now that may not translate into getting drafted. I think there's a fair chance that Vince goes undrafted. But, again, that's not the be all and end all for a career in the NBA.”

After his workout with the Pacers Monday, Williams stopped back at VCU on Tuesday for treatment from the Rams’ training staff, before heading to Toledo on Wednesday. He’ll watch the draft at home on Thursday.

The first day of Williams’ future is finally upon him. Now all there’s left to do is to wait and see exactly how it plays out.

“I know people are excited about him, that's for sure,” Rhoades said.