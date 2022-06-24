Former VCU star Vince Williams Jr. selected by Grizzlies in second round of NBA draft

Former VCU star Vince Williams Jr. has an NBA home.

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Williams in the second round of Thursday night’s NBA draft, with the No. 47 pick.

Williams is the 21st NBA draft pick in VCU history. And his selection marks the first time since 2009 and 2010 that Rams were picked in the draft in back-to-back years. Bones Hyland was picked in the first round, 26th overall, by the Nuggets in last year’s draft.

The draft selection for Williams, a 6-6, 205-pound wing, comes after what was a standout senior year for him. He led the Rams with averages of 14.1 points and six rebounds. He tallied a team-high 65 3-pointers as well. Those were all career highs.

It was a season that saw the Toledo, Ohio, native stepped into a starring role for the Rams (22-10, 14-4 Atlantic 10), helping to lead them to the brink of an A-10 regular-season title. All three of his career double-doubles came this past year, including a 22-point, 10-rebound performance in a win at Richmond on Jan. 29. He recorded one of the most memorable moments of the season in that game, a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25.3 seconds to go.

Williams had a career-high 27 points in VCU’s final game of the season, a loss at Wake Forest in the second round of the NIT.

His big senior year followed what was a breakout junior year, which was to that point the healthiest season of his career. Williams battled myriad injuries earlier in his career. A pair of shoulder surgeries limited his first two offseasons at VCU. And his sophomore season was limited to 21 games due to a concussion, a broken bone in his dominant left hand and a sprained left Achilles.

However, a healthy offseason heading into his junior season made for a productive one. And he became a consistent starter for the first time, averaging 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds as a junior. He shot a career-high 41.3% from 3-point range (43 of 104).

Williams was a third-team A-10 all-conference pick after his junior season and a first-team all-conference selection this past March, after his senior season.

This spring, Williams participated in the G League Elite Camp for draft prospects and worked out with 13 NBA teams. He also participated in a pro day with his agency, Washington, D.C.-based Imperative Sports Consultants.

Williams watched the draft at home in Toledo on Thursday.

He was one of three total Grizzlies picks Thursday, joining a pair of first-round selections in Auburn's Walker Kessler (22nd overall) and Kentucky's TyTy Washington (29th overall).