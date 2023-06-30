CHARLOTTESVILLE – At 5 p.m. Thursday, quitting time for many American businesses, Ty Jerome was putting in more work.

Jerome and his basketball trainer, Damin Altizer were at John Paul Jones Arena, where Jerome became a college star for Virginia, and Altizer guided Jerome through a workout.

Jerome finished his fourth NBA season in April, this one as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Thursday, the team made him a qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent.

“I’m confident I’ll be in a good spot next year,” Jerome said earlier in the day. “I think the most important thing that I do during this time is just keep my head down and continue working hard. The second I sign a contract, it’s back to work. That’s the biggest thing through all this uncertainty is, just wake up every day and continue to get better.”

That’s why he and Altizer – the owner of DR1VEN basketball training and the boys basketball coach at St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville – were together Thursday, practicing and drilling like they do five to six times a week this time of year.

Jerome also does strength and conditioning work with Kenny Szabo, director of sport performance at ADAPT, while back in Virginia. The duo is keeping him ready and in shape for his next NBA assignment.

Jerome started training with Altizer back as a freshman at UVa and the relationship has continued.

“He was the guy that I worked with to get to the NBA, and to get really good in college,” said Jerome, who also credited UVa coach Tony Bennett and his staff.

Thursday's workout, which included Jerome, Altizer, former UVa player Chase Coleman and a team manager, stood in sharp contrast to the scene earlier in the day, when Jerome was at his annual youth basketball camp, this year held at Albemarle County High School. About 130 campers, both boys and girls, ranging in age from 8-14, spent their morning working on skills at different stations around the gymnasium, and their afternoon playing five-on-five games, all under the watchful eyes of Jerome, Altizer and the camp staff.

It’s the third straight summer Jerome has hosted the camp, not far from where he became a college star, helping to lead UVa to the 2019 national championship.

Spending time with Jerome is the highlight for the campers, but Jerome said it’s Altizer who does all the heavy lifting organizing and running the camp.

“Damin does everything. I just show up,” Jerome said, taking a break from autographing water bottles and towels for the campers. “He makes my life easy. He tells me where to go, when to be where.”

Jerome, a New York native, played three seasons for Virginia, from 2016-19, amazing 1,011 points and 384 assists over his 105 career games. He was at his best during the Cavaliers’ 2019 national championship march, averaging 13.5 points and six assists over UVa’s six victories.

The Philadelphia 76ers picked him in the first round of the 2019 draft, selecting him 24th overall, then traded him to the Phoenix Suns. He spent his first season with the Suns organization, his second and third with the Oklahoma City Thunder and, this past year, he teamed with Stephon Curry and Klay Thompson on the Golden State Warriors.

Jerome said, even when he walks into an NBA gym, he feels that he’s the best shooter in the building, but admitted Curry and Thompson’s presence gave him cause for pause.

“It’s probably the one time I don’t feel that way, with those two guys,” Jerome said. “It was an honor and lot of fun playing with those two dudes.”

Jerome said he “loved” his time with the Warriors, who made a qualifying offer of $1.7 million to him Thursday, meaning the team will have the chance to match any other offers he receives.

Jerome, who hit 39.2% of his 3-point shots in college and 38.9% in 45 games for the Warriors this past season, hasn’t stopped working on his shot. Last season, he and Altizer focused on knocking down pull-up 3-pointers coming off ball screens. This summer, they’re refining the footwork for that shot.

“We’re still adding new stuff to my game,” Jerome said.

The work doesn’t stop, certainly not now as he readies himself for NBA free agency. Still, Jerome made time to be present at his camp this week, high-fiving and joking with the young athletes, offering coaching and pointers, and serving as a role model.

“That’s the easy message for these kids. Ty was you at some point,” Altizer said. “The difference between him and so many other people like him is how he’s approached his work. The industriousness, the drive, and just being a gym rat.”

Photos from the UVa men's basketball season