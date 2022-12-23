Former Virginia player Nigel Johnson recovering from being struck by a car, eyes a return to basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Nigel Johnson can't remember the last time he played basketball. But he’s determined to make sure that wasn’t his last game.

The former Virginia guard was struck by a car while he stood by the side of the road with a flat tire. He had just played a game at New York’s famed Dyckman Park, and was driving home to Northern Virginia, when a flat forced him to pull to the side of the Henry Hudson Parkway, along the Hudson River.

“I was standing in front of my car and then I looked up, saw the headlights, heard the engine, and then, that’s it,” said Johnson, a guard on the 2017-18 UVa team. “That’s the last thing I remember.”

The game he had played just about an hour earlier?

“I have no idea,” said the 27-year-old Johnson. “I don’t remember if we won, if we lost. I don’t even remember if I scored or not.”

The driver who hit him, collided with Johnson’s car, and fled the scene on foot. Johnson said he was later charged by police.

Johnson, who had been playing professionally overseas since the end of his college career, suffered a litany of serious and painful injuries. When he’s asked to recount them all, he said he lists them “from the top down.”

He had a concussion, a brain bleed, a broken cheekbone, a broken collarbone, a broken hand, a torn labrum, a dislocated hip and a fractured pelvis. He spent a week in a New York City hospital before he was able to go home to Ashburn.

He spent two months doing in-home physical therapy before he was strong enough to visit the trainer’s facility or a local gym.

Still, Johnson knows his injuries could have been worse. He miraculously avoided any organ damage in the accident.

“All of that type of stuff will heal in time and I can come back from that,” said Johnson, who had played professionally overseas since his Virginia career ended. “Things could have been way worse, way worse. It doesn’t make sense how it wasn’t.”

Now, four months removed from being struck, it’s his shattered right hand that is requiring the most attention and rehabilitation. It’s the biggest obstacle to his comeback to a basketball court, something Johnson is confident will happen in 2023.

He had hoped to play internationally again, before the accident, anticipating a chance at a league in France, Italy or Spain.

Now, he’s putting in the work to get back, doing physical therapy 5-6 times a week and building up his strength and mobility in the swimming pool. Next month, he hopes to return to UVa to work with Cavaliers strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis.

“I have a great chance of making a full comeback,” said Johnson. “I’m doing anything and everything in my control to make sure that does happen.”

Johnson started his career at Kansas State before transferring to Rutgers for his junior season. He transferred to Virginia as a senior.

He played in 31 games that year, averaging 4.9 points, 1.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds while playing 16.5 minutes per game. UVa went 31-3 and won the ACC’s regular-season title.

It was his only season in Charlottesville.

“He was at a couple different schools, but he finished with us,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett.

“He’s ours, whether it was for a year or four years.”

Johnson has remained closed with a number of his former teammates, especially guard Devon Hall, a childhood friend, and forward Isaiah Wilkins, now a graduate assistant for the Cavaliers. He returned to Charlottesville for the Blue-White preseason scrimmage, when he was still in a wheelchair, and visited again to attend the game against Houston on Dec. 6.

“Seeing him seemingly back to normal, smiling, happy, and all that good stuff and at that game was awesome,” said Wilkins.

Johnson also received an outpouring of support from his former teammates and coaches, and from the Virginia fan base. A GoFundMe account set up to help him and his family with medical bills, childcare and travel costs, and lost income during his recovery has raised over $45,000 to date, and is still active.

That, Johnson said, was a “surprise” and a “blessing.”

“That’s why I’ve enjoyed being here so much. People care about the right stuff,” said Bennett. “To see the community rally and the fans rally around him, it warms my heart. Because they don’t have to. There are so many people pulling at you for different things, but when there’s a chance to help somebody in need, that speaks volumes about the kind of people that are in Charlottesville, the state of Virginia and the Virginia fan base.”

Beyond the intense work Johnson has put in to get his body back to being healthy, Johnson said his post-accident limitations have been hard because they impact what he can do with his young son, 4-year-old Kairo.

Johnson and his wife, Bailey, have been helped by his parents, who – in addition to helping Johnson on his road to recovery – spent extra time with Kairo.

“I was laying around all day. I wasn’t able to play with him,” said Johnson. “They were helping us with that, helping him enjoy his childhood. Cooking meals.”

Heading into the holidays, Johnson is spending time with family and trying to get everything on Kairo’s wish list.

And while many of his young son’s requests are Spiderman themed, there’s something else Johnson’s son wants for Christmas.

“Anything basketball related,” Johnson said with a mix of excitement and a father’s pride.