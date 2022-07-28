Former Virginia State coach Reggie Barlow excited about leap to XFL, leading Washington franchise

Reggie Barlow has always been a student of the game of football.

So much so that when Barlow was still playing in the NFL in the early 2000s, Richard Mann, who was his receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, suggested that Barlow should seriously think about coaching himself when his career was done.

It was a path Barlow decided to take, and one that took him back to his alma mater, Alabama State, before he landed at Virginia State in 2016. Over the past six seasons as head coach of the Trojans, Barlow went 34-16.

In the back of Barlow’s mind, though, was a desire to coach at the pro level at some point. He maintained contacts with NFL connections from his playing days, and had sit-downs with teams over the years about opportunities that never materialized.

However, early this year, Barlow received an email from XFL executives gauging his interest in coaching in a relaunch of that league. He was offered a head coaching position, which he accepted.

For him, it was a tough decision to leave Virginia State. But he was excited about the chance to make the leap. News of his move was revealed in mid March. And on Sunday, as the XFL’s eight host cities were unveiled, it was announced that Barlow will be in charge of a new team in Washington, D.C.

Barlow is looking forward to continuing to mold players, now just from a new perch.

“This league is still about building men,” Barlow said on Wednesday. “It's still about taking these young people who have the desire. It's real similar to college.

“These guys still, they've made it to pro level but they've not made it to the level in which they want to make it, right? And it is trying to build a whole man — mentally, physically, spiritually.”

As part of Sunday’s announcement, members of Barlow’s staff were also revealed, including longtime former NFL defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Williams will be Barlow’s defensive coordinator.

Barlow’s offensive coordinator/running backs coach will be Fred Kaiss, who was offensive coordinator at Hampton before working as offensive coordinator with Barlow at Alabama State. Barlow served as the Hornets’ head coach from 2007-14, prior to his arrival at Virginia State.

At Alabama State, Barlow led the Hornets to an East Division title in 2010, the first of five straight seasons that finished with winning records. At Virginia State, Barlow led the Trojans to an undefeated regular season (10-0) in 2017, which was a program first. They won the CIAA Northern Division and the overall CIAA title that year.

Former NFL executive Scott Pioli, a good friend of Barlow’s, listed Barlow as part of an NFL.com article last December that highlighted minority coaching candidates who deserved a closer look in the next NFL hiring cycle.

Barlow believes that article put him on the XFL’s radar, before they reached out to him.

He was lured to join the league in part because of its leadership. The previous iteration of the XFL folded in spring 2020, but the league was bought by Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners in summer 2020.

Barlow’s past four months have been filled with XFL showcases to scout prospective players, meetings with other league head coaches and hiring his own staff.

Williams is the most widely known name on Barlow’s staff, in part because of the “Bountygate” scandal he was involved in from his time as defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints (2009-11). But Williams has worked for five other NFL franchises in the years since.

Barlow said that he played against Williams’ defenses when he was with the Jaguars and Williams was with the Tennessee Titans, as their defensive coordinator.

“His defense was outstanding, guys played hard,” Barlow said of Williams. “They followed his lead. And he's an extremely sharp guy, smart.”

Former NFL defensive back Von Hutchins was announced as Barlow’s director of personnel, and Stacie Johnson will serve as director of team operations.

As the rest of the staff fills out, Barlow said he plans to bring on a couple who were with him at Virginia State.

“I can tell you Virginia State is near and dear to my heart,” Barlow said.

Ahead will be the XFL draft, in November, before XFL training camps open in January. The season will begin in February. Barlow’s team will play at Audi Field. Team names have not yet been announced.

For Barlow, a jump to pro football was a natural progression. Just like his entrance into coaching seemed natural some 20 year ago.

He views the XFL as a league of opportunities. It’s a new opportunity for him, and from his seat he’ll be giving new opportunities to members of his franchise, too.

“It's giving people who typically, normally, wouldn't have an opportunity to do what we're doing, the XFL is for that,” Barlow said. “And, to me, the X is we X no one out. We give everybody an opportunity to come to the plate.”