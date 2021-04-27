Former Virginia Tech, Bird linebacker Rayshard Ashby hoping for an NFL shot

Luallen played quarterback, linebacker and a host of other positions at Georgia Tech and then Cincinnati and is a former Washington Football Team strength and conditioning intern. He came away from his time with Ashby impressed with the prospect’s approach to his training.

“You can tell right away if a guy’s going to have the ability to make it at the next level or not based on how they approach their work. Rayshard was a pro in every sense of the word,” said Luallen. “I know there are things that the league maybe looks at for him as being limiting, but I’d put my money on him every day of the week to overcome those. He approaches the game the right way.”

As for questions about Ashby’s coverage skills, Luallen thinks they’re overblown, noting that Ashby has the physical traits to be good in that area. He just wasn’t asked to do it as much at Virginia Tech.

“His ability to change direction is really, really good,” said Luallen. “If you look at his three-cone and his short shuttle, his times are top 10%, top 15% of linebackers across the country in this draft class. He showed very, very well in the change of direction drills.”