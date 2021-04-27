Former Virginia Tech, Bird linebacker Rayshard Ashby hoping for an NFL shot

Rayshard Ashby knows so much of the NFL draft process is a mystery for prospects. Which teams fell in love with his instincts and tackling ability? Which ones were scared off by questions about his coverage skills?
Will the former Virginia Tech and L.C. Bird High School star linebacker hear his name called in this week’s draft? Or will he get his shot at playing professional football as an undrafted free agent?
One thing the 5-foot-11, 230-pound Chesterfield native knows for sure – wherever he’s headed, his dog, Smoke, is going with him.
“Smoke goes everywhere with me. That’s my man,” said Ashby. “That’s my little emotional support animal.”
Ashby even jokingly credited the 1-year-old German Shepherd with helping keeping him in shape.
“Chasing him around gives me some good exercise,” said Ashby.
Since wrapping up his Tech career, a run that included three seasons as a starter, 294 tackles and five forced fumbles, Ashby’s done more than just run after his puppy. Leading up to the Hokies’ pro day event on March 26, Ashby worked out with Jordan Luallen at Boost Performance in Nashville, Tennessee.
Smoke made that trip, as Luallen and Ashby’s agent worked to find an Airbnb apartment near downtown that was dog friendly.
Luallen played quarterback, linebacker and a host of other positions at Georgia Tech and then Cincinnati and is a former Washington Football Team strength and conditioning intern. He came away from his time with Ashby impressed with the prospect’s approach to his training.
“You can tell right away if a guy’s going to have the ability to make it at the next level or not based on how they approach their work. Rayshard was a pro in every sense of the word,” said Luallen. “I know there are things that the league maybe looks at for him as being limiting, but I’d put my money on him every day of the week to overcome those. He approaches the game the right way.”
As for questions about Ashby’s coverage skills, Luallen thinks they’re overblown, noting that Ashby has the physical traits to be good in that area. He just wasn’t asked to do it as much at Virginia Tech.
“His ability to change direction is really, really good,” said Luallen. “If you look at his three-cone and his short shuttle, his times are top 10%, top 15% of linebackers across the country in this draft class. He showed very, very well in the change of direction drills.”
The fruits of Ashby’s Nashville labor? He turned in impressive marks with a 31½-inch vertical, a 9-6 long jump, and 24 repetitions at 225 pounds on the bench press, in addition to his scores in the drills.
His 4.88 in the 40-yard dash was a touch slower than he had showed he’s capable of in Nashville, Luallen said.
Since the pro day, Ashby has been back in the Richmond area, training with Jason Elkin at Elkin Sports Performance. The focus there has been getting him ready for an NFL training camp. The workouts have centered on linebacker and defensive back drills, speed work and weightlifting.
“All you want is an opportunity to prove to a team that you can play at this level,” said Ashby. “You just want that.”
His college coach hopes he gets it.
Ashby led Justin Fuente’s Tech defense with 105 tackles in 2018 and 120 in 2019, when he recorded the most stops in the ACC. This past year, in 11 games and playing in a new defensive system, he had 69 tackles and four sacks.
Fuente described Ashby as an “overachiever,” in the same vein as former Tech linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka, who spent the 2018 preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I hope somebody gives him a chance because he’s really an instinctive football player, as instinctive of a player as I’ve ever seen,” said Fuente. “Got incredible vision at linebacker and obviously was really productive. Rayshard’s got a bright future in whatever road he goes down. I hope gets to play in the NFL for a long time.”
Most projections have Ashby as a late-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent. While hearing his name called would be a special moment, Ashby also acknowledged that being able to pick where to sign might be the best avenue to making a pro roster.
“I would love to get drafted," he said. "That would be amazing, but I’m just looking for a fair chance to get in somebody's camp and prove that I belong there.”
