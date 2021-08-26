Former Virginia Tech DB Devin Taylor transfers to Bowling Green

Defensive back Devin Taylor, who spent the 2020 football season at Virginia Tech, is now on the roster at Bowling Green University.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior, a Lansing, Michigan native, played in 10 games for the Hokies, starting the final eight at safety. He finished the season with 55 tackles and two interceptions.

Prior to joining Virginia Tech, Taylor played three seasons at Illinois State.

Bowling Green is listing Taylor as a cornerback, the position he primarily played at Illinois State.

Bowling Green, coached by former Hokies offensive coordinator Scot Loeffler, opens its season Sept. 2 at Tennessee, where former Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker is now on the roster.