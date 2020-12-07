Former Virginia Tech player, assistant Shane Beamer named South Carolina coach

Beamer was asked if his team at South Carolina would resemble his father’s Beamer Ball squads that helped transform Virginia Tech into a national brand, playing for a national championship in 1999, Shane’s senior season.

“That’s probably copyrighted up in Blacksburg,” the younger Beamer quipped. “But when you talk about Beamer Ball, you talk about attacking, you talk about the ability to score on offense, defense and special teams is what I think about when someone says Beamer Ball. Playing that way and having that aspect as a part of our program is certainly something we’re going to be about.”

This marks a return to the Gamecocks program from Shane Beamer. In 2007, Steve Spurrier hired him as an assistant at South Carolina, first to coach the team’s cornerbacks, then linebackers and special teams.

“It seems like yesterday that Coach Beamer was here on campus. It’s been 10 years,” said athletic director Ray Tanner. “He made an impact when he was here. … He’s been away for quite a while But he has a tremendous desire to be here. And it (did not) start when I made the phone call to him about becoming a candidate.”

And Monday, he credited his relationship with former players from his tenure as a South Carolina assistant for helping him land this position.