Former Virginia Tech player, assistant Shane Beamer named South Carolina coach

During his time as a South Carolina football assistant from 2007-2010, Shane Beamer put together a binder full of thoughts, observations and ideas, anticipating that one day, he would be a head coach.
It’s time to break out the binder.
The Gamecocks introduced Beamer as their new coach on Monday, agreeing to a deal that will reportedly pay him $3 million annually.
“I’m a meticulous note taker,” Beamer said during his virtual, online introductory press conference. “Back in 2007 I started keeping a binder in case I ever got this opportunity. I still carry the same binder to this day.”
Despite being just 43 years old, Beamer’s first head coaching post has been a long time coming for the son of legendary former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer.
Shane Beamer broke into college coaching in 2000, joining the staff at Georgia Tech as a graduate assistant after his playing career with the Hokies ended.
Beamer’s famous last name may have helped him break into the profession, but it’s the resume he’s built in the game over the past two decades that landed him this shot to lead an SEC program. He’s had stops in Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Oklahoma, where he’s been Lincoln Riley’s assistant head coach for offense since 2018.
During that time, Beamer was a candidate for other head coaching positions. Some, he said, he turned down. Other programs passed on him. In the end, he’s getting his shot at a program he has a deep connection and affinity for.
“Some opportunities were presented and I didn’t take, some opportunities over the last 20 years that frankly I wanted to get that I didn’t get,” said Beamer. “And I’m so thankful that I didn’t, because it led me here to this day.”
Beamer was born in South Carolina, his lone scholarship offer as a player reportedly came from Charleston Southern.
Beamer recalled attending a game at the Gamecock’s Williams-Brice Stadium in 1987, watching his father – in his first season leading the Hokies – coach against South Carolina. Tech lost 40-10 and the younger Beamer came away impressed with the opposing team, its fans and its stadium.
In the 1990s, Frank Beamer interviewed for the South Carolina head football coach job.
“Things have certainly come full circle,” the younger Beamer said Monday.
Monday, Beamer thanked his parents for their support throughout his career, support he said included weekly calls – on Thursday nights before games – to wish him luck and for his father to hear about the game plan, and Saturday calls from his mother, win or lose, to check in.
Beamer was asked if his team at South Carolina would resemble his father’s Beamer Ball squads that helped transform Virginia Tech into a national brand, playing for a national championship in 1999, Shane’s senior season.
“That’s probably copyrighted up in Blacksburg,” the younger Beamer quipped. “But when you talk about Beamer Ball, you talk about attacking, you talk about the ability to score on offense, defense and special teams is what I think about when someone says Beamer Ball. Playing that way and having that aspect as a part of our program is certainly something we’re going to be about.”
This marks a return to the Gamecocks program from Shane Beamer. In 2007, Steve Spurrier hired him as an assistant at South Carolina, first to coach the team’s cornerbacks, then linebackers and special teams.
“It seems like yesterday that Coach Beamer was here on campus. It’s been 10 years,” said athletic director Ray Tanner. “He made an impact when he was here. … He’s been away for quite a while But he has a tremendous desire to be here. And it (did not) start when I made the phone call to him about becoming a candidate.”
And Monday, he credited his relationship with former players from his tenure as a South Carolina assistant for helping him land this position.
“The amount of former players that I heard from during this time, that reached out to me or I found out reached out to (athletic director Ray) Tanner and our administration to recommend me and jump up on the table for me was extremely, extremely humbling,” said Beamer.
Beamer called Monday’s announcement, “an absolute dream come true,” though he joked that in his dream, his press conference wasn’t conducted over Zoom and his wife and three children were in attendance, instead of back in Norman, Okla.
Beamer became emotional when he spoke about his family, recalling their sacrifices as he moved from job to job, gaining the experience he would need to become a head coach.
“Baby we did it. We’re back,” he told his wife as he looked into the camera. “The dream doesn’t end here. It’s just getting started.”
There are still more chapters to add to the binder.