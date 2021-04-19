Former Virginia Tech soccer player sues coach, claiming she was forced off team for refusing to kneel before games

The lawsuit alleges that, during halftime of the Sept. 12 season opener at UVA, “Coach Adair berated Hening for her stance. He singled her out and verbally attacked her, pointing a finger directly in her face. He denounced Hening for ‘bitching and moaning,’ for being selfish and individualistic, and for ‘doing her own thing.’”

According to the lawsuit, Adair targeted Hening instead of the other player who remained standing because that player was on scholarship and her parents had a previous phone conversation with Adair and had “warned him not to retaliate against their daughter for opposing (Black Lives Matter).”

Hening’s suit claims Adair continued to single her out and unfairly criticize her performance before and during the team’s next match against Clemson on Sept. 17, a game Hening – who started 37 matches her first two seasons at Tech – did not start. She did not start the team’s third match of the season, against North Carolina on Sept. 20, either. After that game, she left the program.

“Coach Adair’s campaign of abuse and retaliation made conditions for Hening so intolerable that she felt compelled to resign. Hening did not want to leave,” the lawsuit reads.