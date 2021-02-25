Former Virginia Tech star J.C. Price happy to be home with Hokies

“It actually says, ‘I want to be a coach,’” said the 48-year-old Price, who spent the past eight seasons at Marshall. “It never said anything about even playing in the NFL.”

It’s a career goal Price attributes to his high school coach back in Dunkirk, Md. – Jerry Franks. With his profile as a recruit rising, Price considered transferring from Northern High School to powerhouse Dematha Catholic.

Franks had coached there and at Navy before ending up at Northern.

“When he walked into our high school and (said) he’d get me where I want to go from here, that enabled me to stay home and play high school with all the guys I grew up with instead of having to travel 45 minutes to a private school,” said Price.

His Tech teammate, Hank Coleman, said it was always evident that Price had coaching in his future.

“I played right beside him,” said Coleman. “I saw him being a coach because he just loved the game. He loved being around the guys, the camaraderie. We had some battles with some tough teams, and if there’s a guy you want next to you, he’s that guy.”