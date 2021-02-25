Former Virginia Tech star J.C. Price happy to be home with Hokies

After returning to Blacksburg for a coaching job at his alma mater, new Virginia Tech football assistant J.C. Price and his wife, Jenny, a former Hokies basketball star, still had one more big decision to make.
So they flipped a coin.
“Heads was PKs and tails was Macados,” said Price, who was introduced to the media Wednesday as Tech’s co-defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator. “It came up tails. We went to Macados first for lunch and we hit PKs for dinner.”
Those two restaurants remain popular dining spots for the Tech community, as they were back in the early 1990s when Price starred as a defensive lineman for the Hokies. The Maryland native became a four-year starter at Tech, and a team captain and All-American as a senior in 1995, when the team won the Big East title and beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
His tight-cropped, reddish hair has faded grey but he remains the same imposing, barrel-chested figure he was while racking up 17 career sacks.
Price was a third-round draft choice of the Carolina Panthers but was out of the league after due years, his professional career cut short by nagging back issues. That ending marked the beginning of his ascent through the coaching profession, a path Price revealed Wednesday was always in his plans.
He even listed it as his future goal in the superlatives section of high school yearbook.
“It actually says, ‘I want to be a coach,’” said the 48-year-old Price, who spent the past eight seasons at Marshall. “It never said anything about even playing in the NFL.”
It’s a career goal Price attributes to his high school coach back in Dunkirk, Md. – Jerry Franks. With his profile as a recruit rising, Price considered transferring from Northern High School to powerhouse Dematha Catholic.
Franks had coached there and at Navy before ending up at Northern.
“When he walked into our high school and (said) he’d get me where I want to go from here, that enabled me to stay home and play high school with all the guys I grew up with instead of having to travel 45 minutes to a private school,” said Price.
His Tech teammate, Hank Coleman, said it was always evident that Price had coaching in his future.
“I played right beside him,” said Coleman. “I saw him being a coach because he just loved the game. He loved being around the guys, the camaraderie. We had some battles with some tough teams, and if there’s a guy you want next to you, he’s that guy.”
Price’s college education – he studied sociology, health and physical education and African American studies for his undergraduate degree – continued to set him up for a career in coaching, which after his brief NFL stint, got underway as an assistant strength coach at Virginia Tech, then three years as a high school assistant at nearby Radford High, and a return to his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2002.
It was in that role that Price got to know Justin Hamilton, then a Tech player, now the Hokies defensive coordinator and Price’s boss. The two would reconnect again a decade later, after Price had moved on after eight seasons at James Madison – a run that included the 2004 Division I-AA national championship and the 2010 upset of Tech at Lane Stadium – to Marshall, and Hamilton was breaking into the coaching business at UVA-Wise.
“I called J.C. up and J.C. was like, ‘Whatever you need, whenever you want to come here, come on,’” said Hamilton, who like Price, got his start working in the weight room at the NAIA school. “So I woke up in the middle of the night basically and drove to Huntington.”
In fact, Price said Marshall wanted to hire Hamilton for a coaching job, but Hamilton instead accepted an off-the-field position as Tech’s director of player development for defense. That job led to a promotion to the team’s defensive backs coach and then, when Bud Foster retired after the 2019 season, the chance to grab the big whistle as defensive coordinator.
A year later, following Darryl Tapp’s decision to leave Tech after one season for an NFL job, Hamilton had the chance to bring Price back to the Hokies’ program.
“It was the right time,” said Hamilton. “I know he’s always wanted to be back here, but now he is and it was the right time.”
For Price, that opportunity felt like it might never materialize, especially after Tapp was hired following longtime defensive line coach Charley Wiles’s dismissal after the 2019 season. But Tapp’s quick departure opened the door for Price.
“It was definitely a dream for me and my wife to get back here with our family,” said Price, who has two daughters. “Here we are, 17 years later.”
And of course, Price’s favorite spots to eat are still there, too.
