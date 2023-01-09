Former Virginia Tech women's soccer players offer support to Chugger Adair after lawsuit settles

Saying they were “appalled to see his character and integrity severely impugned” by a former Virginia Tech women’s soccer player’s lawsuit, a group of Chugger Adair’s former players released a statement on Monday supporting the Hokies coach.

“We join together to affirm that Coach Adair’s leadership has made each of us better players, teammates, and people,” read a statement signed by 76 former Hokies women’s soccer players and sent to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and other outlets, Monday by former Tech goalie Alice Hamel.

“We stand by Coach Adair and Virginia Tech, and what we believe is the truth. And we look forward to the bright future of the Virginia Tech Women’s Soccer Program under his guidance.”

Former Virginia Tech women’s soccer player Kiersten Hening settled her federal lawsuit against coach Adair this month, an agreement that included no admission of wrongdoing by Adair, according to Hening’s attorney. Now, other former players of his are expressing their support for Adair.

Hening alleged that Adair removed her from the team’s starting lineup and ultimately pressured her off the team because she refused to kneel with her teammates during the ACC’s pregame unity statements during the 2020 season.

In responding to the federal lawsuit, Adair’s Virginia Tech assigned attorneys argued the decision to scale back Hening’s playing time was based on her performance on the field.

Hening’s settlement includes a $100,000 payment, according to her attorney.

“It’s unfortunate, but this ordeal was about a disappointment and disagreement about playing time,” Adair wrote in a tweet last week. “Today, we have clarity that this case lacked any standing, and without evidence, the truth has prevailed.”

In their statement, a large group of Adair’s former players echoed that sentiment.

“We all believe that his behavior, both past and present, has consistently been of the highest professional caliber,” the statement reads. “We believe that Coach Adair has and will continue to the best of his ability put the team in situations to compete at the highest level. Finally, we understand that a lawsuit may be settled for a host of different reasons, none of which may be related to guilt or innocence. We firmly believe that these allegations are nothing more than a distorted representation of the facts.”

Hening sued Adair on March 3, 2021, alleging the coach engaged in a “campaign of abuse and retaliation” that led her to leave the program in 2020, and that Hening believed the motivation behind that was her conservative political beliefs.

Adair, in a response filed by his attorneys on May 3, 2021, denied that claim and said Hening’s reduction in playing time and any criticism she received from him was based on her on-field performance.

Hening, a 22-year-old Midlothian native and former James River High School standout,

Hening started 37 of 41 games for the Hokies for her first two seasons after walking on at Tech, though Adair stated in the response that “her starts were attributable to injuries to the regular starters.”

Charles “Chugger” Adair, a 50-year-old California native and 1993 University of San Diego graduate, joined the Tech staff as an associate head coach in 2006 before being promoted to the top job after the 2010 season.

Adair is 148-75-24 in 12 seasons with the Hokies and has guided Tech to seven NCAA tournament appearances, including an appearance in the 2013 national semifinals.

This year’s team went 10-7-2 and reached the NCAA tournament for the ninth time in Adair’s tenure, losing in the first round to West Virginia.

The 76 names at the end of the former players’ statement include players graduating between the year’s 2004 and 2022.

“We are a group of current and former players of the Virginia Tech Women’s Soccer Program. But we are so much more than that,” reads the statement. “We are teachers, physicians, nurses, professional athletes, moms, engineers, lawyers, corporate leaders, scientists and much more. And we firmly stand with our Coach, Charles “Chugger” Adair, against what we believe are baseless allegations made against him. We have spent countless hours training, traveling and playing under his leadership and are devastated and appalled to see his character and integrity severely impugned.”