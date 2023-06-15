Former Virginia Union football player Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has died at age 28.

The news was first reported by TMZ, and confirmed by Lewis' younger brother Rahsaan, who posted his condolences on social media.

"RIP big brother," he wrote on Instagram. "I pray your at peace now because (I know) how much you was (really) hurtin."

Lewis, a defensive back who was born in Florida, played for the Panthers during the 2017 and 2018 football seasons.

Lewis, who was nicknamed "Ray Ray," majored in psychology at VUU. He grew up with his mother in Florida, but his father came to at least one Virginia Union game when Ray III was playing.

A cause of death was not immediately available.

