Hampton University named former William & Mary administrator Anthony Henderson its director of athletics Wednesday.

Henderson, a former HU football player, was most recently at Yale as deputy director of athletics, but before that was the senior associate athletics director and executive director of athletics advancement at William & Mary. Prior to that, he worked in ODU’s athletic department.

Henderson earned a master’s degree from VCU in Sport Leadership, and also worked in the front office of the Triple-A Richmond Braves.

Eugene Marshall left his position at HU’s director of athletics in November and became the AD at Binghamton.