Former Washington guard Marcus Tsohonis commits to VCU

VCU added a second transfer in two days Friday, as former Washington point guard Marcus Tsohonis announced plans to join the Rams.
Tsohonis played his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Huskies, before entering the transfer portal in late March. He joins Providence transfer Jimmy Nichols Jr., a 6-8, 220-pound forward, as a new addition to the Rams. Nichols announced his commitment to VCU on Thursday.
April 17, 2021
At Washington, the 6-3, 190-pound Tsohonis played limited time as a freshman — a season he was supposed to redshirt — before blossoming as a sophomore.
The redshirt plan was nixed in January 2020, following teammate Quade Green’s academic suspension, according to The Seattle Times. And Tsohonis went on to start nine of the Huskies’ final 10 games. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.8 minutes per game during that stretch, and 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22.3 minutes per game over 19 games overall.
Tsohonis received inconsistent minutes at times as a sophomore this past season. He averaged 10.3 minutes in his first six games. He started against Stanford in early January and scored 24 points, including 3 of 8 shooting from deep, in 33 minutes.
The Portland, Ore., native’s next start didn’t come until Feb. 15 at Washington State, when he scored a career-high 29 points in 38 minutes. He connected on a game-winning floater late in that matchup.
That performance came the game after he hit 6 of 9 attempts from 3 in a 22-point outing off the bench against UCLA.
Tsohonis finished this past season with averages of 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game in 23 appearances, with four starts. He shot 37% from deep. He’s one of six Washington players who’ve transferred out this offseason.
He’ll give the Rams needed depth in the backcourt. After the departure of backup point guard Tre Clark in early February, starting point guard Ace Baldwin and starting shooting guard Bones Hyland saw their minutes increase. Baldwin averaged 36.9 points in VCU’s last 10 games compared to 25.5 before. Hyland averaged 35.3 minutes in his last eight games (he missed two contests due to injury) compared to 30.3 before.
Tsohonis and Nichols fill the two open scholarships VCU had, opened by Clark and the transfer of center Brendan Medley-Bacon last month. Medley-Bacon announced his commitment to McNeese State earlier this week.
And with the NCAA’s new one-time transfer exception due to go into effect, Tsohonis and Nichols would be eligible to play right away in 2021-22 for the Rams.
VCU will add a pair of freshmen in 6-9 forward Jalen DeLoach and 6-6 guard Nick Kern.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr