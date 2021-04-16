Former Washington guard Marcus Tsohonis commits to VCU

Tsohonis received inconsistent minutes at times as a sophomore this past season. He averaged 10.3 minutes in his first six games. He started against Stanford in early January and scored 24 points, including 3 of 8 shooting from deep, in 33 minutes.

The Portland, Ore., native’s next start didn’t come until Feb. 15 at Washington State, when he scored a career-high 29 points in 38 minutes. He connected on a game-winning floater late in that matchup.

That performance came the game after he hit 6 of 9 attempts from 3 in a 22-point outing off the bench against UCLA.

Tsohonis finished this past season with averages of 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game in 23 appearances, with four starts. He shot 37% from deep. He’s one of six Washington players who’ve transferred out this offseason.

He’ll give the Rams needed depth in the backcourt. After the departure of backup point guard Tre Clark in early February, starting point guard Ace Baldwin and starting shooting guard Bones Hyland saw their minutes increase. Baldwin averaged 36.9 points in VCU’s last 10 games compared to 25.5 before. Hyland averaged 35.3 minutes in his last eight games (he missed two contests due to injury) compared to 30.3 before.