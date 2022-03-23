Forward Jimmy Nichols Jr. to transfer from VCU

Coming off a season with limited playing time, forward Jimmy Nichols Jr. will depart VCU.

Nichols, who transferred to the Rams from Providence last spring, has entered the transfer portal, according to verbalcommits.com.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound junior appeared in just eight games at VCU in his one season in the program, and played a total of 38 minutes.

His last game for the Rams was on Feb. 2 against Dayton, when he played eight minutes and recorded three blocks. Nichols wasn’t dressed for the Rams’ final game of the season, on Saturday at Wake Forest in the NIT. He also was inactive for a stretch of three games in January for an undisclosed reason.

The Conway, S.C., native received the majority of his playing time in November and December. The Dayton game was his lone appearance in Atlantic 10 play.

Before VCU, in three seasons at Providence, Nichols averaged 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game across 51 appearances, with 27 starts. He shot 40.9% (9 of 22) from 3-point range in 2020-21.

Nichols is the third VCU player to enter the transfer portal this week, joining forward Mikeal Brown-Jones on Monday and guard Marcus Tsohonis on Tueday.