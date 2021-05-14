Four Flying Squirrels combine for historic no-hitter, continuing club's red-hot start to season

Frisbee didn’t realize he had a no-hitter going until the fifth inning. He expected that he was going to come out of the game then. But when he went back to the dugout, no one shook his hand.

“So I look at the scoreboard, I was like, 'Oh, crap, there's a no-hitter,’” Frisbee said.

It was a deliberation Alguacil had to have, about how long exactly to let Frisbee go. Because of pitch-count rules in the organization, Frisbee wasn’t going to be able to try to go for the full nine.

“We cannot be selfish. We have to be very careful,” Alguacil said. “We're talking about these guys that can be the future for the Giants organization.”

So Frisbee went through the sixth, a perfect outing, with no walks or hit batters either, and six strikeouts.

Then watching his teammates finish the job was awesome, Frisbee said.

“That's one of the most special parts about it, is that there's multiple guys that were a part of it,” he said.

Ruotolo got the last leg. Frisbee, like Alguacil, was nervous, in the final inning — “Just because that’s history.” Though he said he had all the confidence in the world in Ruotolo.