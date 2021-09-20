Four-game homestand latest test for Hokies' compromised stadium operation

Anticipating the smaller staff for the North Carolina game, Aramark brought in dozens of workers not fully trained.

“And so we were short, not trained, and now they’re going everywhere, to temp agencies and everything else,” Babcock said. “So the labor shortage has made it tough, but we need to do better. That’s on us. …

“I also feel for the workers, right? They’re not making much money, and they were understaffed. That was probably a pretty miserable experience for them, too.”

Aramark and Virginia Tech’s security contractor, Rhino, have offered “substantial pay increases to attract more workers,” said Pete Moris, associate athletic director for strategic communications.

The change from reserved seating for students to general admission is to allow them to sit with friends in the student section. But some believed general admission meant they could sit anywhere in the stadium, which didn’t go over well with ticket-holders who found students in their seats.

“We just started too many things new at one time,” Babcock said. “We started cashless concessions; we started GA seating; we started a new concessioner and new caterer. I am all for those things. I just didn’t foresee some of the challenges post-COVID.