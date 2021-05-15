Fourth-seeded UVA opens NCAA tournament against an unfamiliar foe with a familiar coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia and Bryant lacrosse have met just once before, the Bulldogs’ first Division I game in 2009. But Cavaliers coach Lars Tiffany has a longer history with Bryant.
During Tiffany’s 10-year tenure at Brown, his teams squared off with Bryant eight times, playing a rivalry game between the Rhode Island schools as a part of the Ocean State Cup, which also includes Providence.
In 2016, Tiffany’s last season at Brown before taking the UVA job, his club was 8-0 before an overtime loss to coach Mike Pressler’s Bulldogs.
“They were always battles,” Tiffany said. “We know that Mike Pressler’s teams do not back down from highly ranked teams and actually play better the better and stronger the opponent. They approach games truly unintimidated and fearless.”
The Bulldogs are underdogs Sunday when they play fourth-seeded Virginia, the last team to win a national championship, at Klockner Stadium in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Bryant advanced by upsetting the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the NEC tournament.
That was last weekend. UVA (10-4) hasn’t played since April 24, but Tiffany believes the three weeks between games has helped his players get healthy, work on the team chemistry and focus on improving in specific areas, including the team’s transition pressure defense, or ride.
“I don’t think there’s a better riding team in Division I lacrosse,” Pressler said. “They’re going to keep the pressure on you.”
It sets up an intriguing strategic matchup with Bryant (9-3), which aims to push the ball quickly in transition, often letting goaltender Luke Caracciolo attempt long outlet passes to create a faster pace.
“He’s been given license to take chances,” Tiffany said of Caracciolo, a Virginia native whose brother, Danny, plays on the UVA football team. “Just throw the bomb, even if there’s an interception or two, just keep throwing that bomb.”
Tiffany has devoted much of the past two weeks to working on improving the Cavaliers’ ride, which — while still among the nation’s elite — isn’t up to snuff according to the coach’s standards. How well that work pays off should be evident Sunday.
“Those first couple seconds, their goalie he is pushing that ball up and over the top,” Tiffany said. “Our ride will start in the first few seconds. Can we be sprinting back to take away that aggressiveness.”
After a slow start overall to its season, Virginia found its stride in the second half of the year, particularly on offense where senior attack Matt Moore has been a more effective distributor and midfielder Dox Aitken has regained the form he showed as a three-time All-American before leaving to play football at Villanova this past fall.
The Cavaliers averaged 15.4 goals per game over their five April contests, going 3-2 during that stretch. It included an encouraging 13-12 overtime loss at home to Duke, the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, and a frustrating 13-11 home loss to Syracuse in the regular-season finale.
“They’re so dynamic in every aspect of their offense,” said Bryant junior midfielder Emmet Kemble, Caracciolo’s teammate at Paul VI in Chantilly. “They have guys who can create off the dodge. They have guys that will finish inside.
The winner of Sunday’s game faces the winner of Saturday night’s Georgetown-Syracuse first-round game.
While this will be just Bryant’s second trip to Klockner, Pressler has far more experience at Virginia’s home venue. During his 16 seasons coaching Duke lacrosse, he went 7-16 against UVA, including a 2-8 mark in Charlottesville.
Still, it’s the Bulldogs’ 10-4 loss there in 2009, a game Pressler scheduled with his close friend, former Virginia coach Dom Starsia, that remains one of his favorite memories at venerable Klockner.
“Our very first Division I game,” he said. “And 13 years later, we’re going back to Charlottesville to do it again.”
