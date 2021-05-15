Fourth-seeded UVA opens NCAA tournament against an unfamiliar foe with a familiar coach

“I don’t think there’s a better riding team in Division I lacrosse,” Pressler said. “They’re going to keep the pressure on you.”

It sets up an intriguing strategic matchup with Bryant (9-3), which aims to push the ball quickly in transition, often letting goaltender Luke Caracciolo attempt long outlet passes to create a faster pace.

“He’s been given license to take chances,” Tiffany said of Caracciolo, a Virginia native whose brother, Danny, plays on the UVA football team. “Just throw the bomb, even if there’s an interception or two, just keep throwing that bomb.”

Tiffany has devoted much of the past two weeks to working on improving the Cavaliers’ ride, which — while still among the nation’s elite — isn’t up to snuff according to the coach’s standards. How well that work pays off should be evident Sunday.

“Those first couple seconds, their goalie he is pushing that ball up and over the top,” Tiffany said. “Our ride will start in the first few seconds. Can we be sprinting back to take away that aggressiveness.”