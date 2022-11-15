Fourth UVa shooting victim, football player Mike Hollins, undergoing second surgery today

CHARLOTTESVILLE –
Virginia junior running back Mike Hollins, one of five people injured during Sunday’s shooting on campus, is undergoing a second surgery Tuesday morning, according to his mother.
“Family, Mike will be going in for his 2nd surgery at 8am. Keep praying!!! And please keep praying for all of the families that are going through this horrific tragedy,” Brenda Hollins wrote.
She ended her message with Hollins’ jersey number – 7 – and a praying hands emoji.
Hollins’s Virginia teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, both wide receivers, and linebacker D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting that occurred
Sunday in a school parking garage aboard a charter bus returning from a class field trip to Washington, D.C.
Hollins and one other unidentified person were also injured in the incident. At a press briefing Monday, university president Jim Ryan said he had spoken to one of the victims, who was in good condition. The other, Ryan said, was in critical condition.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Hollins was sedated and on a ventilator Monday.
The UVa community packed the Lawn on Monday night for a vigil that began in silence before the singing of “Amazing Grace.”
Police have arrested former UVa football player and Richmond native Chris Jones and charged him in the shooting. Jones was a walk-on with the program in 2018, before any of the victims enrolled at the school.
Hollins, a Baton Rouge, La., native, got to Virginia in 2019, playing in 12 of the team’s 14 games as a true freshman. He opted out of playing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then rejoined the team for last season.
This year, he’s carried the ball 53 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
Crowds gather in Charlottesville for vigil to 3 students killed in campus shooting
Jenna Hughes, of Hanover, Va., share a moment with Brian Stanmeyer, of Vienna, Va., as they gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Students and community members gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Students and community members gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Luke Sommers, of Centerville,Va., takes a moment to himself as he gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Students and community members gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Students and community members gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Students and community members gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Students and community members gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
