Francisco Caffaro helps UVA muscle past Virginia Tech, 54-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia got bullied and battered in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina. Francisco Caffaro wasn’t about to let it happen again.

The Cavaliers’ oft-maligned big man off the bench, undeniably more rugged than skilled, turned in his best game at UVA, putting up career highs with 16 points and nine rebounds, as Virginia fought past rival Virginia Tech for a 54-52 on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

"The mindset is always the same," said Caffaro. "Going in, you got to play hard and do your job. You know how coach is when somebody gets two early fouls, you usually don’t play as much in the first half so I’m always ready. Today was more minutes and I took advantage of it.”

UVA beat the Hokies for the fifth time in the last six meetings despite a monster game from Tech star forward Keve Aluma, who poured in a game-high 22 points.

But the Hokies didn’t get a point from their bench until a dunk by John Ojiako with 8:19 left in the game.

Guard Nahiem Alleyne hit a 3-pointer early in the second half, and showed signs of emerging from his recent shooting slump. Alleyne, who was 3 for 22 from 3-point range the past four games, went 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.