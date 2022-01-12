Francisco Caffaro helps UVA muscle past Virginia Tech, 54-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia got bullied and battered in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina. Francisco Caffaro wasn’t about to let it happen again.
The Cavaliers’ oft-maligned big man off the bench, undeniably more rugged than skilled, turned in his best game at UVA, putting up career highs with 16 points and nine rebounds, as Virginia fought past rival Virginia Tech for a 54-52 on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
"The mindset is always the same," said Caffaro. "Going in, you got to play hard and do your job. You know how coach is when somebody gets two early fouls, you usually don’t play as much in the first half so I’m always ready. Today was more minutes and I took advantage of it.”
UVA beat the Hokies for the fifth time in the last six meetings despite a monster game from Tech star forward Keve Aluma, who poured in a game-high 22 points.
But the Hokies didn’t get a point from their bench until a dunk by John Ojiako with 8:19 left in the game.
Guard Nahiem Alleyne hit a 3-pointer early in the second half, and showed signs of emerging from his recent shooting slump. Alleyne, who was 3 for 22 from 3-point range the past four games, went 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.
UVA guard Armaan Franklin, who transferred from Indiana with a reputation as a lights-out shooter continued to find other ways to score while in a shooting slump from the outside. He scored 15 despite going 1 for 4 from distance.
That, combined with Caffaro’s career night, helped buoy Virginia on a night when leading scorer Jayden Gardner was held to just four points.
"Our guys, though not maybe perfect or pretty, that's who we are," said UVA coach Tony Bennett. "And they took a step in the right direction to be as rugged as they could be on both ends of the floor."
Virginia was finally at home at John Paul Jones Arena, after playing its last three games on the road, a stretch that saw them go 2-1. The Hokies were seeking to avoid their first 0-4 start in league play since 2014-15, former coach Buzz Williams’s first season in Blacksburg.
After Armando Bacot and North Carolina beat up on UVA in the paint on Saturday, the Hokies wasted no time going inside. On the game’s first possession, Aluma drew a foul from Kadin Shedrick and hit a pair of free throws.
Tech missed its first four 3-point attempts before Murphy found Cattoor in the corner for a 3 that put the Hokies up 7-4 with 15:15 left in the first half.
Virginia used a 10-0 run, fueled by the bench contributions of Caffaro and the scoring of Franklin, to open up a 17-9 lead midway through the first half.
Tech answered with a 7-0 spurt, driven by its defense, that saw them trim the UVA lead to 17-16 when no one from Virginia’s defense stopped the ball and Hunter Cattoor sank a straight away 3 with 8:20 left before the break.
Virginia held that one basket lead, going to the locker room up 25-23.
The second half didn’t bring much more separation, and the two teams found themselves tied 42-42 with 7:47 to go.
Virginia went up 53-52 with 1:33 to play on a pair of free throws by Franklin. Tech got the ball back forcing a shot clock violation – normally UVA’s calling card – with 38 seconds to play, but Aluma slipped driving to the basket, traveled, and Virginia held off the Hokies, who didn't score in the final 3:14.
"Just an unfortunate play," said Tech coach Mike Young. "Kid played his guts out. He played 38 minutes. Played a really good ballgame."
UVA hosts Wake Forest on Saturday, while the Hokies host Notre Dame.