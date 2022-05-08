Frankie Tostado making right chess moves in second year with Flying Squirrels

As Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey said on Sunday, baseball is like a chess game, for every player.

And the Flying Squirrels’ Frankie Tostado made his move heading into 2021, a revamped swing helping him to a big first half of the season in his first year at the Double A level.

But then pitchers countered, having discovered that balls to the outside of the plate were a weak point for Tostado.

“They really started to pitch me away,” Tostado said before Richmond’s game against the Akron RubberDucks Sunday. “And I was having some trouble staying on it, going backside. A lot of rollovers to second base. We want to get rid of that.”

The left-handed Tostado, in the second half of last season, tried too hard to pull the ball, he said. So, in the game of chess, he’s worked to sit on pitches more this year and to let the ball go to his pull side naturally upon contact, instead of forcing it there.

That approach, combined with a calmer composure at the plate, have helped Tostado take another upper hand on the board to start this year. He’s been one of the most productive batters in the Eastern League so far, his .326 average entering Sunday ranked fourth among all players. He recently put together a 10-game hit streak, which was the longest in the league so far.

And it’s been a rewarding feeling for the 24 year old from Camarillo, Calif., who’s been a fan favorite at The Diamond since last year.

“It's nice to see that when you're working on something it shows in the game,” Tostado said.

Tostado also has three home runs, six doubles and 12 RBIs this season.

His swing reinvention came in 2020, using the time he had available when the minor league season was canceled due to the pandemic. The goal was to become more consistent — to maintain a strong hitting position for the entirety of his motion.

So he swapped out a toe tap for a slight leg kick. It helped him keep a more stable and compact swing. And he’s mostly maintained most of the tweaks since.

But now he’s added a more disciplined approach, too.

"This year we kind of calmed it down,” Tostado said. “So we took the same aspects of being aggressive, but keeping it calm. So I'm a little bit more in the zone, not swinging at so many pitches outside the zone."

He’s registered a hit in all but four of the 23 games he’s played in this year. During the 10-game hit streak, which spanned from April 22 to May 4, he batted .425 with all three of his homers and nine RBIs.

Tostado is still seeing that pitchers are challenging him with pitches to the outside of the plate. But his adjustments to counter have yielded more balls hit to the opposite field.

Also, Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey surmised that Tostado is perhaps one of the best in the league at hitting on two-strike counts.

“He has some of the most competitive at-bats that I’ve seen in a long time,” Pelfrey said.

Tostado has displayed his versatility in the field this year, too. He was drafted by the Giants as a right fielder, a 19th-round pick out of Oxnard (Calif.) College in 2017. But he’s played mostly first base as a pro — 232 of his 261 career games in the field. The other 29 have come in the outfield, all but one in left field.

Tostado, though, didn’t play in the outfield at all last year. This year he’s been back in left field at times, for four games.

The multi-positional ability adds to his value, and Pelfrey said he wants to try to get Tostado to the outfield a bit more.

“If you’re watching what we’re doing at the big league level with moving guys around the field as much as possible to see if we can make guys more than serviceable at multiple positions,” Pelfrey said, “I think is really the key for what we’re trying to do as an organization.”

When Tostado examines how his career has progressed, it’s moving at what he considers a good pace. He didn’t play at all in 2017 after he was drafted, because of Tommy John surgery. And if someone told him then that he would be at the Double A level in his third and fourth seasons, he would’ve told them they were crazy.

But now he’s here, and making the kind of chess moves that could continue his ascent up the organizational ladder.

“The challenge here is getting me ready to keep progressing, getting better,” Tostado said. “… But I think that I am on pace with, or better, than what I thought I would be at three or four years ago."

Sunday's game: Akron beat Richmond 9-1 in front of 3,613 to conclude the teams' six-game series and the Flying Squirrels' 12-game homestand. RubberDucks (14-13) center fielder Will Brennan drove in six of those runs, including a three-run home run in the second inning.

Brett Auerbach had an RBI single in the fifth inning for Richmond (16-11), scoring Franklin Labour. The Flying Squirrels will be on the road for the next two weeks, with six-game series at Harrisburg and Altoona.