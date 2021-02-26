Free throw shooting acumen a 'luxury' for VCU this season

When a player steps to the line for free throws, the typical tenets of mechanics, form and focus are clear components of success.

But there’s another ingredient in the mix, that VCU assistant coach J.D. Byers also believes makes for a good free throw shooter: toughness.

Take the end of Tuesday’s game against Saint Louis for example. Freshman Ace Baldwin stepped to the line with VCU down 2 and about 52.6 seconds to play. He hit both attempts to tie the game. Then he returned to the line with 4.7 seconds left. He again connected on both shots, and VCU won 67-65.

“When you step up at the line at the end of the game, you have to trust the work you've put in,” Byers said. “You have to have a certain routine and good form and all that. But you also have to have some toughness to put the ball in the basket amongst all those circumstances.

“And we're very fortunate that Ace, and many of our guys, have that toughness to step up and make the shot when it mattered most."

Call it the secret sauce mixed into the Rams’ free throw success this season.