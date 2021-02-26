Free throw shooting acumen a 'luxury' for VCU this season

When a player steps to the line for free throws, the typical tenets of mechanics, form and focus are clear components of success.
But there’s another ingredient in the mix, that VCU assistant coach J.D. Byers also believes makes for a good free throw shooter: toughness.
Take the end of Tuesday’s game against Saint Louis for example. Freshman Ace Baldwin stepped to the line with VCU down 2 and about 52.6 seconds to play. He hit both attempts to tie the game. Then he returned to the line with 4.7 seconds left. He again connected on both shots, and VCU won 67-65.
“When you step up at the line at the end of the game, you have to trust the work you've put in,” Byers said. “You have to have a certain routine and good form and all that. But you also have to have some toughness to put the ball in the basket amongst all those circumstances.
“And we're very fortunate that Ace, and many of our guys, have that toughness to step up and make the shot when it mattered most."
Call it the secret sauce mixed into the Rams’ free throw success this season.
VCU, as a team, has jumped from a percentage of 69.6 last year at the charity stripe (219th nationally) to a percentage of 76.4 this year (34th nationally). This year’s mark is tracking toward a program record, shattering the previous best mark of 73.8%, set in the 1982-83 season.
Free throw shooting has been one important piece of the Rams’ run this season. It helped win Tuesday’s game, one of five total VCU (17-5, 10-3 Atlantic 10) victories this year that have been decided by 5 points or less. Four have come in A-10 play.
It’ll continue to be important heading into the Rams’ regular-season finale at Davidson (11-7, 6-4) Saturday, and in tournament play beyond.
“Every possession matters,” Byers said of A-10 play. “And, quite honestly, every free throw matters."
Coming off the struggles VCU encountered at the line last year, free throw shooting was one of the things the program put an emphasis on going back to the offseason. Free throws have been included in just about every portion of the Rams’ practices and workouts.
At the end of practices, VCU conducts a free throw competition run by assistant coach Brent Scott. Players are matched up against one another and seeded based on their win-loss records.
Sometimes players are tasked with making a certain allotment of free throws after practice. And, during practices, free throws are incorporated into everything from scrimmage periods to late-game scenario work.
Throughout the course of that, members of the coaching staff examine players’ free throw shooting processes to make sure they’re solid mechanically and in their routines. The focus is to shoot the same shot every time.
Byers said he and Baldwin have spent a lot of time together, working on simplifying his free throw stroke and his shot in general.
“He's worked really hard on his shot, his pull-up,” Byers said. “And especially his free throw.”
Multiple VCU returners have exhibited marked increases in their individual free throw shooting percentages this season. Bones Hyland has increased from 66.7% last year to 88.4% this year. Corey Douglas has gone from 58.3% to 73.7%. Hason Ward went from 68.8% to 73.5%.
“Honestly it's a lot of the guys just spending time with it,” Byers said. “And, again, us making an emphasis to include it in everything we do.”
VCU enters Saturday’s game with the A-10 regular-season title still within reach, but out of its control. The Rams are tied with St. Bonaventure (12-3, 10-3) at the top, but the Bonnies have two games left, at home against George Washington Friday and Dayton Monday. They can lock up the title by winning both.
Davidson on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPNU), as always, will present the challenge of defending coach Bob McKillop’s motion offense, with its heavy movement and cutting.
“It's very much a read and react type of offense,” Byers said. “And then they have some really good players on top of all that.”
The Wildcats lead the league in 3-pointers with 9.8 per game. That’s led by Hyunjung Lee (43.8% from deep), Kellan Grady (40.3%) and Carter Collins (38.8%).
Davidson has taken three of the last four games against VCU. But those four games have been decided by an average of 9.8 points.
So free throw shooting figures to factor in heavily again for VCU Saturday.
“It's a luxury,” Byers said of the Rams’ acumen at the line, “and something that can be a difference maker for us to go to the line and make those free throws over and over again.”
Note: Coach Mike Rhoades said after Tuesday’s win over Saint Louis that Hyland should be ready for a return at Davidson, from a foot sprain suffered last Saturday against George Mason.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr