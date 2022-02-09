Freshman Jalen DeLoach rebounding at high clip for VCU

VCU Mike Rhoades’ mantra, for freshman forward Jalen DeLoach, is that if he plays 20 minutes he better have 10 rebounds.

And DeLoach, on Tuesday against Rhode Island, did him one better.

The 6-9, 215 pounder from Savannah, Ga., played 15:39 and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

He’s rebounded at a productive clip relative to the minutes he’s played overall this season, and Tuesday was another indicator of his potential in that area as his career progresses.

“He can go after the basketball, and he has that edge to it,” Rhoades said.

DeLoach, per KenPom.com, leads VCU with a defensive rebound percentage of 19.8. The metric measures the percentage of possible defensive rebounds a player grabs. Hason Ward is second at 18.8 and Vince Williams Jr. third at 18.0.

In 13.8 minutes per game overall this year, DeLoach averages 4.0 rebounds.

Asked about his rebounding prowess after Tuesday’s game, DeLoach credited it to his roots.

"I'm from Georgia, so all we do is play hard and rebound,” DeLoach said. “So that's all I know."

DeLoach is from an athletic family overall, too His has a sister, Taylor, who competed in track & field at Ohio State and a brother, Kalen, who is a linebacker at Florida State.

“You grow up in that family, you got to have a level of toughness, right? That’s a given with his brother and his sister and him,” Rhoades said. “So, good genes No. 1. Parents that are hard-rocking, hard-working grinders and taught their kids the right way.”

VCU assistant coach Brent Scott said in an interview last week that DeLoach has a high motor, but that he’s now combining that with the fact that he’s seeing the game better now at the college level.

Scott said that DeLoach has the chance to be “really, really good." And Tuesday seemed to be a point of progression. DeLoach also finished with 8 points, on 4 of 6 shooting from the field, and had two blocks, too.

“He’s just getting better and better,” Rhoades said. “So if you can average 10 rebounds a game in your career, people are really going to want you after you’re done [with] college, because that’s a talent.

“And he has that ability to do that.”