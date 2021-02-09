Freshman Joe Bamisile proving ready to contribute at Virginia Tech

Joe Bamisile tries to take a one-day-at-a-time approach to his freshman year at Virginia Tech. So, when the former Monacan High School star didn’t get much playing time early on this basketball season, he didn’t fret. He focused.
Bamisile focused on two goals – improving each day and playing as hard as he could in practice.
“As long as I could check those two things off the list, it didn’t really matter what was going to happen tomorrow or the next day,” said Bamisile.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard averaged just over seven minutes per game going into Saturday’s overtime win over Miami. But with sophomore guard Tyrece Radford suspended and sophomore guard Jalen Cone going down with a left ankle injury early in that contest, Bamisile was pressed into duty for the No. 18 Hokies (14-4, 8-3 ACC).
He played 25 minutes, scoring 11 points, grabbing two rebounds and recording three assists.
“I applaud him,” said Tech coach Mike Young. “It’s a great lesson to be learned. I don’t spend a lot of time lifting their spirits and patting them on the head. The message is always stay ready. Stay ready because you never know.”
Bamisile took 10 shots and was aggressive on the offensive end. That didn’t surprise Young. Bamisile averaged 28 points as a junior at Monacan before missing his senior year with an injury.
Where Bamisile may have exceeded expectations on Saturday was with his ball security and defense. He didn’t commit a turnover and played sharp man-to-man defense on Miami’s Harlond Beverly and Elijah Olaniyi.
Bamisile had such a strong mastery of the game plan and advanced scouting report, he consistently knew which players to give space and which ones to press up on, proving to his coach that he had been locked in during practices and meetings leading up to the game.
“You don’t get ready the day of the game,” said Young. “You don’t prepare yourself to win and compete and play good basketball when your number is called. That preparation is done on Thursday and Friday. That preparation is done in your shoot-around the day of game. And he was ready. He was ready to go.”
Bamisile’s Tech teammates weren’t surprised by his effectiveness against the Hurricanes. Though he averaged 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in his first nine games, not seeing action in seven of the Hokies’ contests, they’d seen his ability in practice.
“People don’t understand just how good Joe really is,” said forward Justyn Mutts. “As a freshman, you come in and you’re just trying to figure out the system. As time goes on you really come into playing your own game. Today was just a glimpse.”
It won’t be the last look the ACC gets at Bamisile.
Monday, Young said Cone was day-to-day with his ankle injury, leaving his status for Saturday’s game against Louisville unclear. Radford remains suspended from competition following an arrest for DWI and carrying a concealed weapon, both misdemeanors. He pled guilty to the DWI and the judge suspended the weapons charge.
“That situation is ongoing and nothing has been determined at this point,” said Young.
What has been determined is that Bamisile will play plenty more minutes as the Hokies head down the stretch of the season, starting with Saturday’s scheduled home game against Louisville, which is currently on a COVID-19 pause.
“The light comes on at different times for different people,” said Young. “Has the light come on for Joe? Time will tell. He has earned his way into our rotation.”
