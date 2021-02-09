Freshman Joe Bamisile proving ready to contribute at Virginia Tech

Where Bamisile may have exceeded expectations on Saturday was with his ball security and defense. He didn’t commit a turnover and played sharp man-to-man defense on Miami’s Harlond Beverly and Elijah Olaniyi.

Bamisile had such a strong mastery of the game plan and advanced scouting report, he consistently knew which players to give space and which ones to press up on, proving to his coach that he had been locked in during practices and meetings leading up to the game.

“You don’t get ready the day of the game,” said Young. “You don’t prepare yourself to win and compete and play good basketball when your number is called. That preparation is done on Thursday and Friday. That preparation is done in your shoot-around the day of game. And he was ready. He was ready to go.”

Bamisile’s Tech teammates weren’t surprised by his effectiveness against the Hurricanes. Though he averaged 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in his first nine games, not seeing action in seven of the Hokies’ contests, they’d seen his ability in practice.

“People don’t understand just how good Joe really is,” said forward Justyn Mutts. “As a freshman, you come in and you’re just trying to figure out the system. As time goes on you really come into playing your own game. Today was just a glimpse.”